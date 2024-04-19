Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Meet 'The Circle' Contestant Cassie Saylor and Her Adorable Kids Cassie Saylor, known from 'The Circle', has two daughters with her ex-husband. She's also a bonus mom to her fiancé Nathan's trio of little ones! By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 19 2024, Published 3:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's still early days, but fans of The Circle are already in love with Cassie Saylor. Originally from Kentucky, the 29-year-old Southern belle has a past with catfishing — but in Season 6 of Netflix's cutthroat game of popularity, she's playing as herself.

But before we say more, let's take the time to get to know more about Cassie. For starters, is she married? Better yet, does she have any kids? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Netflix

So, does 'The Circle' contestant Cassie Saylor have kids?

When introducing herself in The Circle, Cassie proudly shares that she is the proud mother of two kids! She welcomed her daughters, Haizlee (born January 2016) and Caroline (born November 2018), with her high school sweetheart, who's now her ex-husband.

For context, Cassie opens up about discovering his infidelity, which led her to create a fake profile on a dating app — and he fell right into her trap. So, yeah, it's safe to say she has a history with catfishing!

But don't fret — despite being told that no one would want a "single, chubby mom of two kids," Cassie is happily engaged! Based on her social media accounts, it appears she's also embracing the role of a bonus mom to her fiancé Nathan's three little ones.

Whether they're enjoying beach getaways or visiting Dollywood, it's evident that Cassie is thrilled to be always surrounded by her family — can you blame her?! The blonde beauty's clan is absolutely adorable!

What does Cassie Saylor do for a living?

In the beloved reality competition series, Cassie discloses that she's a licensed lash artist. Her Facebook profile indicates that she works at Signature Salon in Kentucky.

Additionally, Cassie identifies herself as a "consistent digital creator," so it's likely that she earns income from her Instagram Reels and TikTok content as well.