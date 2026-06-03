Cassie Reportedly Left the U.S. After Receiving Diddy's $20 Million Payout Reporters found clues in recent court documents. By Risa Weber Updated June 3 2026, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cassie

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

In 2023, Cassie Fine filed a lawsuit against Diddy for years of sexual assault, physical abuse, and coercion. She also testified against Diddy's federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in 2024. During her testimony, she spoke of Diddy's frequent "freak-offs," or sex parties, where sexual abuse and coercion were allegedly rampant.

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Disturbing video footage of Diddy physically abusing Cassie was eventually released, which gave terrifying insight into the reality Cassie had been living in for years. It makes sense that Cassie has made efforts to distance herself from this trauma. In May of 2026, it became apparent that she left the U.S. after receiving her $20 million payout from the Diddy case. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Where does Cassie live now?

Cassie left the country after getting her $20 million payout, according to TMZ. Reporters found evidence of this from a court declaration from May 1, 2026. In the document, Cassie stated, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States," per TMZ. She also said, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California."

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It's not clear exactly where Cassie now lives. However, the declaration did reveal that it would be more convenient for her to go to court in New York, because that's where her lawyers are located.

This declaration is part of a lawsuit against Diddy and Cassie for alleged sexual abuse. Male escort Clayton Howard claimed that Cassie and Diddy hired him for "freak-offs" in which he was subjected to "horrific sexual abuse," which injured him physically and psychologically, according to TMZ. The abuse resulted in Howard getting an STD. He also said that he got Cassie pregnant, but she got an abortion.

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Although Howard's lawsuit is against both Diddy and Cassie, Cassie claimed that Howard actually sent a supportive message after she came forward with her claims about Diddy. Howard sent a message to Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, that said Cassie's claims were valid and that he's glad she got justice.

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Howard also allegedly wrote, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me, and because homie was f--ked up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch [sic] in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s— I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm dam [sic] happy you saved her," per TMZ.