Does Former ‘SNL’ Star Cecily Strong Have Any Children? Inside Her Motherhood Journey

Cecily Strong made her debut on SNL back in 2012 and created a collection of memorable characters during her tenure.

Although her days on the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live are behind her, actor Cecily Strong has been taking the time to nurture her personal life — and that includes her journey to becoming a mother.

Cecily made her debut on SNL back in 2012 and created a collection of memorable characters during her tenure before ultimately leaving the show, which earned her an Emmy nomination, in December 2022.

Does Cecily Strong have children?

On April 10, 2025, Cecily shared on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child with long-time boyfriend and fiancé Jack. In the post, she revealed that they officially welcomed their daughter on April 2. Cecily proudly displayed on baby bump while walking the red carpet during the SNL 50 celebration earlier in 2025, which was a retrospective of the show’s years on the air and the talent that has emerged from it.

What has Cecily said about her newborn baby girl?

In her Instagram post, she gushed about her new daughter and being a new mom. "It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say, 'See what I was talking about!' " she wrote.

"She makes Robert De Niro faces and snorts when she is super determined on the boob. She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week. Her squeaks and sighs are my favorite noises on earth,” Cecily shared. "Born with a full head of dark hair which made me scream 'whoo hoo!' while pushing. And I’ve been screaming 'Whoo hoo' every day since because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery."

When did Cecily announce her pregnancy?

On Nov. 1, 2024, Cecily publicly announced her pregnancy via Instagram and also shared her journey with IVF in order to become a mother. "A couple years ago, I did a piece on SNL as Goober the Clown who had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday. I’m happy to report that same clown is now very happily pregnant from IVF at 40," Cecily wrote in the caption, which also encouraged her followers to vote in the November 2024 presidential election.

"It’s kind of insane and scary to disclose all of this. But for me, it’s much scarier to think about what could happen after Tuesday’s election," she wrote. I currently live in a state where I will be able to receive all the healthcare I may possibly need. But we won’t be safe anywhere in the U.S. if there is a national ban like the one promised by Project 2025.