The pro bodybuilder who ushered in a new era of aesthetics has passed away at age 44.

Born on Aug. 17, 1977, in Maplewood, N. J., Cedric McMillan took up an interest in bodybuilding at an extraordinarily young age. After finishing his high school studies, Cedric moved to South Carolina, where he enlisted in the U.S. military. He served as a staff sergeant and an instructor at the Warrior Leader Course in Fort Jackson, S.C. He entered his first bodybuilding contest in the 2000s.