Home > Television Which Celebrities Got Caught During the Ashley Madison Hack? Back in 2015, the "married dating" website Ashley Madison got hacked. The site's member list was made public. Which celebrities were on the website? By Allison Hunt Jul. 10 2023, Published 10:47 p.m. ET Source: Ashley Madison

Where were you when the Ashley Madison website was hacked? Because we were ... just kidding, we have no idea where we were. But it was a BIG deal. An even BIGGER deal for the cheaters who were caught.

Article continues below advertisement

For those of you who don't know, Ashley Madison was the first "married dating" website, where people became members discreetly to have affairs. In 2015, the website was exposed to a cyber attack and the website's members list was posted online. With the new ABC News documentary coming out, The Ashley Madison Affair, people are wondering which celebrities were on Ashley Madison. Keep reading for all the details.

Which celebrities were on Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison's tag line is "Life is short. Have an affair." There are even anonymous quotes from users on the website that say things like, "I cheated on my husband to find companionship and to feel happy and alive again." Discretion obviously was a top priority for the website, so when the member list was released during a security hack, it was complete chaos. Once the list was public, there were numerous celebrities on the member list.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar from TLC's 19 Kids and Counting was a member on Ashley Madison. He cheated on his wife Anna Duggar. This news came out following the revelations that he molested his sisters when he was a teenager.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Radar

Christian family vlogger Sam Radar was also a member on Ashley Madison. Sam vlogs on YouTube with his wife Nia. Their channel says, "Grow along with us as we take marriage, parenting, and family drama head on and strive to live in Godly community with others on a daily basis." So, it was extra ironic that Sam's name was on Ashley Madison's member list. However, Sam said that he made the account but never cheated.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Taekman

Bravo fans will remember Josh Taekman from The Real Housewives of New York. He is the husband of former housewife, Kristen Taekman. Although it isn't clear if Josh cheated, he did admit to the account. He said, "I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family," via Women's Heath.

Article continues below advertisement

Jionni LaValle

Jionni LaValle is married to Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki from MTV's Jersey Shore. According to reports, he had an account on the Ashley Madison website. Jionni and Snooki took to social media to deny that he actually had an account. Nicole said, "I really didn't even want to acknowledge this absurd story, but when my family is being bashed for no reason, mama bear is gonna say what's up. So no, my husband didn't sign up on that website to cheat on me."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden

Source: Getty Images