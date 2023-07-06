Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Married but Dating: Is Ashley Madison Still Active After the Infamous Security Breach Scandal? Cheaters everywhere will be pleased to know that Ashley Madison is still alive and well with millions of active users. Here's how to join! By Pretty Honore Jul. 6 2023, Published 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Online dating isn’t for the faint of heart. This is especially true if you just so happen to be married! Subscribers of the scandalous hookup website, Ashley Madison, found this out the hard way in 2015. Ashley Madison was first launched in 2001 by realtor-turned-internet entrepreneur Noel Biderman.

The site, which has helped hundreds of thousands of people have affairs since its inception, came under fire after it was hacked and subscribers were put on blast. Hulu explores the controversy in The Ashley Madison Affair nearly a decade later. The doc is set to drop on Friday, July 6. And after all the drama that went down, it’s hard to believe that Ashley Madison is still active …

Is Ashley Madison still active?

Cheaters from all over the world will be pleased to learn that Ashley Madison is still jumping like Jordan, as the site is still active in more than 50 countries. But there was a time when things weren’t looking too good for the company. When Ashley Madison was hacked, a confidential list of subscribers was released to the public. As seen in The Ashley Madison Affair, the breach ruined plenty of lives.

Needless to say, the scandal tarnished the trust between Ashley Madison and its subscribers. Since then, the social site has increased its security protocols in an attempt to rekindle the relationship with its target audience. The hack also revealed that there were very few active women subscribers. In fact, many of the women men were paying to chat with were bots. Despite the backlash that Ashley Madison received, the site is still thriving.

Per a 2019 article published by Insider, Ashley Madison had a total of 60 million subs at the time. It’s hard to tell how many users are on the site today, but one thing is for sure — plenty of married people are still having affairs with or without the site. So, how do you sign up? Here's what we know!

Here’s how to sign up for Ashley Madison.

If you’re reading this, I’m judging you. That said, if The Ashley Madison Affair wasn’t enough to scare you out of subscribing, nothing will. So, boom. Creating a profile on Ashley Madison is as easy as one, two, cheat! All you need to enter is a username, relationship status, birthday, and ethnicity. Additionally, the site will need a way to send you marketing emails, so of course they’ll need some contact info.

