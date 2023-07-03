Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Doriana Silva's Lawsuit Was Another Scandal Brushed Under the Rug at Ashley Madison We've all heard the juicy and salacious details exposed by the Ashley Madison leak. Doriana Silva's lawsuit against her employer was another scandal. By Melissa Willets Jul. 3 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Unless you were living on Mars over the past few years, you've probably heard about the leak of Ashley Madison data that exposed how many married men — some of them famous — were having affairs behind their partners' backs. A Hulu documentary, The Ashley Madison Affair, promises to drop even more jaws with what we don't know about the scandalous — some even say sinful — business.

Indeed, another scandal that rocked the company involved a former employee named Doriana Silva. She sued Ashley Madison back in 2012, claiming she had been injured doing something quite shocking on the job, and suffered as a result. Read on for all the details and find out the current status of the lawsuit.

Doriana Silva's lawsuit exposed that Ashley Madison used fake women's profiles.

As CBC reported in 2015, Doriana worked for Ashley Madison in 2011. The Brazil native was hired to ramp up the site's Portuguese-language version — and quickly.

Doriana claims she was forced to create 1,000 "fake female profiles" over the course of just a few weeks, leaving her with forearm and wrist injuries as a result. Doriana sought the eyebrow-raising amount of $20 million in damages.

But Ashley Madison countersued for $100,000, claiming that their former employee took ownership of confidential "work product and training materials." The company also said that by exposing the nature of her work, she was trying to make them look bad. For her part, Doriana claimed that she was led to believe fake dating profiles were common in the industry — and that she would have refused to create them for Ashley Madison if she knew otherwise.

So, what happened with the lawsuit against Ashley Madison, and where is Doriana Silva now?

Ultimately, Doriana's lawsuit, which Ashley Madison called "frivolous" and akin to "extortion," was dismissed and no damages were paid out. It was never proven that Doriana suffered any real injuries at the company — where she only worked for 90 days.

In fact, counsel for the cheating website was able to provide photos of Doriana on vacation doing activities such as jet skiing, which Ashley Madison claimed she would not be able to enjoy if her arm injuries were truly as serious as her lawsuit alleged.

The company was even able to claim that Doriana's accusations that it operated unethically weren't true, pointing to a portion of its terms and conditions statement which read, "You acknowledge and agree that any profiles of users and members, as well as, communications from such persons may not be true, accurate or authentic and may be exaggerated or fantasy."