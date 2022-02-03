These 32 Celebrities Are Turning 50 In 2022

These 32 Celebrities Are Turning 50 In 2022By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 3 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Time goes by when you’re having fun and living your best life. Some of the world’s most notable celebrities are getting ready to embark on a major milestone in 2022: their 50th year!
While the idea of turning 50 comes as a shock to most, it often includes the benefit of wisdom, skill, and for some of our favorite celebs, good looks. From Sofia Vergara to Dwayne Johnson, here are 32 celebrities turning 50 in 2022.
1. Drea De Matteo (Actress)
Birthday: January 19
2. Rob Thomas (Singer)
Birthday: Feb. 14
3. Shaquille O'Neal (NBA Legend and Sports Commentator)
Birthday: March 6
4. Timbaland (Hip-hop Music Producer)
Birthday: March 10
5. Common (Rapper)
Birthday: March 13
6. Mia Hamm (Soccer Player)
Birthday: March 17
7. Dane Cook (Comedian)
Birthday: March 18
8. Leslie Mann (Actress)
Birthday: March 26
9. Jill Scott (Singer and Actress)
Birthday: April 4
10. Jason Hervey (Actor)
Birthday: April 6
11. Jennifer Garner (Actress)
Birthday: April 17
12. Carmen Electra (Actress)
Birthday: April 20
13. Busta Rhymes (Rapper and Hip-Hop Pioneer)
Birthday: May 20
14. Laverne Cox (Actress)
Birthday: May 29
15. Wayne Brady (Actor, Comedian, and TV Personality)
Birthday: June 2
16. Lisa Leslie (Former Basketball Player)
Birthday: July 7
17. Sofia Vergara (Actress)
Birthday: July 10
18. Keyshawn Johnson (Retired Football Player)
Birthday: July 22
19. Marlon Wayans (Actor and Comedian)
Birthday: July 23
20. Elizabeth Berkley (Actress)
Birthday: July 28
21. Ben Affleck (Actor and Filmmaker)
Birthday: August 15
22. Cameron Diaz (Actress)
Birthday: August 30
23. Idris Elba (Actor, DJ, and Producer)
Birthday: September 6
24. Jermaine Dupri (Record Producer, Songwriter, Rapper and Entrepreneur)
Birthday: September 23
25. Gwyneth Paltrow (Actress and Entrepreneur)
Birthday: September 27
26. Eminem (Rapper and Actor)
Birthday: October 17
27. Gabrielle Union (Actress and TV Personality)
Birthday: October 29
28. Tracee Ellis Ross (Actress, Producer, and Director)
Birthday: October 29
29. Jenny McCarthy (Actress and TV Personality)
Birthday: November 1
30. Josh Duhamel (Actor and Former Fashion Model)
Birthday: November 14
31. Alyssa Milano (Actress)
Birthday: December 19
32. Jude Law (Actor)
Birthday: December 29