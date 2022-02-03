Logo
Common, Sofia Vergara, and Dwayne Johnson
Source: Getty Images

These 32 Celebrities Are Turning 50 In 2022

By

Feb. 3 2022, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Time goes by when you’re having fun and living your best life. Some of the world’s most notable celebrities are getting ready to embark on a major milestone in 2022: their 50th year!

While the idea of turning 50 comes as a shock to most, it often includes the benefit of wisdom, skill, and for some of our favorite celebs, good looks. From Sofia Vergara to Dwayne Johnson, here are 32 celebrities turning 50 in 2022.

1. Drea De Matteo (Actress)

Drea De Matteo
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: January 19

2. Rob Thomas (Singer)

Rob Thomas
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: Feb. 14

3. Shaquille O'Neal (NBA Legend and Sports Commentator)

Shaquille O'Neal
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 6

4. Timbaland (Hip-hop Music Producer)

Timbaland
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 10

5. Common (Rapper)

Common
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 13

6. Mia Hamm (Soccer Player)

Mia Hamm
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 17

7. Dane Cook (Comedian)

Dane Cook
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 18

8. Leslie Mann (Actress)

Leslie Mann
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: March 26

9. Jill Scott (Singer and Actress)

Jill Scott
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: April 4

10. Jason Hervey (Actor)

Jason Hervey
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: April 6

11. Jennifer Garner (Actress)

Jennifer Garner
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: April 17

12. Carmen Electra (Actress)

Carmen Electra
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: April 20

13. Busta Rhymes (Rapper and Hip-Hop Pioneer)

Busta Rhymes
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: May 20

14. Laverne Cox (Actress)

Laverne Cox
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: May 29

15. Wayne Brady (Actor, Comedian, and TV Personality)

Wayne Brady
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: June 2

16. Lisa Leslie (Former Basketball Player)

Lisa Leslie
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: July 7

17. Sofia Vergara (Actress)

Sofia Vergara
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: July 10

18. Keyshawn Johnson (Retired Football Player)

Keyshawn Johnson
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: July 22

19. Marlon Wayans (Actor and Comedian)

Marlon Wayans
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: July 23

20. Elizabeth Berkley (Actress)

Elizabeth Berkley
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: July 28

21. Ben Affleck (Actor and Filmmaker)

Ben Affleck
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: August 15

22. Cameron Diaz (Actress)

Cameron Diaz
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: August 30

23. Idris Elba (Actor, DJ, and Producer)

Idris Elba
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: September 6

24. Jermaine Dupri (Record Producer, Songwriter, Rapper and Entrepreneur)

Jermaine Dupri
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: September 23

25. Gwyneth Paltrow (Actress and Entrepreneur)

Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: September 27

26. Eminem (Rapper and Actor)

Eminem
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: October 17

27. Gabrielle Union (Actress and TV Personality)

Gabrielle Union
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: October 29

28. Tracee Ellis Ross (Actress, Producer, and Director)

Tracee Ellis Ross
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: October 29

29. Jenny McCarthy (Actress and TV Personality)

Jenny McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: November 1

30. Josh Duhamel (Actor and Former Fashion Model)

Josh Duhamel
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: November 14

31. Alyssa Milano (Actress)

Alyssa Milano
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: December 19

32. Jude Law (Actor)

Jude Law
Source: Getty Images

Birthday: December 29

