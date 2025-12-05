Once You See These Celebrity Cartoon Doppelgängers, You Won't Be Able to Un-See Them Jason Momoa's is perfect. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 5 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Reddit / @YohanWinchester

Our minds find familiar patterns whenever possible, and sometimes that yields hilarious results. Once you see a connection between two things, it can be hard to un-see it.

Folks on Reddit shared cartoon characters who look strikingly similar to some of the most-loved celebrities. They'll surely stick with you.

Cillian Murphy and Z From 'Antz'

The thread started off with Reddit user @Haunting_Homework381 comparing Cillian Murphy to the main character of Antz. There's something about their cheekbones and their smile that kind of makes them look related.

Mr. Potato Head and Steve Harvey

Source: Reddit / @YohanWinchester

They've got the same mustache, smile, and eyebrows. Steve is missing the hat, but the mustache really sells the comparison.

Butt-Head and Benedict Cumberbatch

Source: Reddit / @Jarsole

Reddit user @Jarsole posted the less-than-flattering comparison, and people had mixed feelings. @Zappagrrl02 said, "I never noticed this before, but you are absolutely right." "First of all, how dare you? But also, this is scary accurate, and when I was 16, I cried when he got engaged so you must know it pains me to admit," wrote @theskymaybeblue. Others commiserated about feeling distraught when Benedict Cumberbatch got engaged. The appropriately named Reddit user @BumblebeeCurdlesnoot added, "Butthead Cornholiobatch."

Jason Momoa and Scar

Source: Reddit @ihatethecolourred

It's wild how much Scar and Jason Momoa have in common. From the long, dark hair to the beard and eyebrows to the glint in their eye, these two definitely resemble each other. Scar has been on so many "hear me out" cakes that we don't know if he even qualifies as a "hear me out" anymore. @LemonMom2411 wrote, "This is soooo good; you kinda blew my mind with this one," and @thanksyalll said, "Awooga either way."

Timothée Chalamet and Victor from 'Corpse Bride'

Source: Reddit / @dendrivertigo

Timothée Chalamet could definitely play Victor in Corpse Bride if there were ever a live-action rendition. @Dazzling-Pudding6256 also added "Mary-Kate’s battered Birkin" and compared Timothée's vibes to an old, long, and pointy medieval shoe.

Robert Pattinson and Gustave from Expedition 33

Source: Reddit @TheHiddenFox

The resemblance between these two is uncanny. @Cin77 said, "I really thought Gustave was Robert Pattinson when I played it. had to check IMDb." @TheHiddenFox replied, wondering, "Did they know? Did anyone at the studio at one point go, 'Hey, does anyone else think Gustave looks like Robert Pattinson?' Was it intentional?" "I just started playing through this, and I thought the same thing immediately. I haven't been able to unsee it," added @SoffesSmile.

Jim from 'The Office' and Hiccup from 'How to Train Your Dragon'

Source: Reddit / @carnivorousmustang