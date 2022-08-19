Casa Amor Bombshell Chad Robinson Could Really Shake Things Up in the Villa on 'Love Island USA'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA.

While Casa Amor is often the most dramatic week on any season of Love Island USA, on Season 4 of the hit Peacock dating series, the fallout from the show's "ultimate test" is still bringing the heat.

Once Casa Amor concluded, the beds at the main villa filled up with the Bombshell additions who made it to the main cast — including Chad Robinson.

Though Chad recoupled with Courtney Boerner after Casa Amor, he's since connected with fellow Casa Bombshell Phoebe Siegel, and with returning islander, Mackenzie Dipman.