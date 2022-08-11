Will Casa Amor Bombshell Phoebe Turn Isaiah's Head on 'Love Island USA'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 4 of Love Island USA.

The biggest test on any season of Love Island USA is , which is a few-day period when the main group of islanders is split up, and 12 new Bombshells arrive at once. The Bombshells are there to form connections with the single islanders, or to split up the already-existing couples.

On Season 4 of the hit dating series, the Casa Amor islanders are threatening to break up a few of the pairs — including a couple who got together on the first day.