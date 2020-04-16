Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Skinny in a New Video, and Some Fans Are Concerned

Marvel actors tend to stay in pretty great shape. Actors like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have chiseled their bodies to perfection, and the same was true of Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther . Now that he’s in quarantine, though, it seems that Chadwick has lost some of the muscle mass that he has when he appears in the role.

Why does Chadwick Boseman look so skinny?

In a new video posted to his Instagram page, Chadwick is promoting Operation 42, an initiative aimed at helping people of color across the country who are battling the coronavirus. Although the initiative is undoubtedly a good cause, something else about the video distracted many people from the work Chadwick is doing. In the video, he looks skinnier than he has ever looked on screen, which got some fans concerned.

Source: Getty

This isn’t the first time that Chadwick has looked thinner when he wasn’t currently in the middle of filming. A few months ago, he was looking skinnier at the NBA All-Star Game, and he also looked thin at last year’s American Music Awards. Still, the new video led some to wonder whether the Black Panther star was ill, or whether he’d actually tested positive for the coronavirus.