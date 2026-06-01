Channing Tatum Is a Dedicated Girl Dad and His Daughter Is Officially a Teenager Now Channing shares one daughter with his ex-wife. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 1 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Just in case you don't feel old yet, Channing Tatum just became the dad of a teenager. Yes, the same guy from the Magic Mike movies and 21 Jump Street movies, among many other films. His ex, Jenna Dewan, shared a heartfelt Instagram post about their daughter turning 13, and as Channing's only child, his daughter Evie Tatum makes him a bona fide girl dad.

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Over the years, Channing has spoken about being a father, and how he shares such a close bond with Evie. In 2025, she appeared on the red carpet with Channing for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle, in which Channing voices a character. Per the pair at the time, they are both big anime fans and Channing took on that role with her in mind. Clearly, he is devoted to his role as a father among all others.

Source: Instagram

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Channing Tatum's daughter is officially a teenager.

Jenna posted a collection of photos of Evie, both on her own and with Jenna, from over the years in her Instagram post for her birthday. She wrote in the caption that Evie is so "creative and brilliant" and that the 13-year-old also has such a "beautiful heart." She also added that Evie's empathy and support for others often shines through.

"You have always been beautifully, wonderfully yourself," Jenna wrote. "Your imagination, your humor, your unique magic forever." She added, "You are enough. You always have been. I am so proud of you!!!! Not for what you do, but for who you are. Thank you for making me a mom. Thank you for finding me again in this life and bringing your light into this family."

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Channing didn't post about Evie on his Instagram for her birthday. However, he did share photos weeks before from a trip that they took to a renaissance fair. It appears to be something they do pretty often. From that to their love of anime, Channing clearly has a close bond with his now-teenage daughter.

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In 2025, Channing admitted to E! News that he will never be cool in his daughter's eyes. But, he shared, she has seen a lot of his movies, and that speaks to their close relationship. "She has seen tons of them," he said at the time. "She's like, 'Whatever, I don't wanna see those.' She acts like she doesn't care."

Why did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan get divorced?