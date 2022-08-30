'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

"She took it like it's her own money," Pedro added. "And you know what she told me one day? She told me one day, like, if you divorce me, you have to pay me because I bring you to the United States. And maybe, maybe she try to get her payment [sic]." In the same clip, Pedro said that he wants to treat his ex-wife-to-be as an equal, splitting their assets evenly. It remains to be seen if Chantel wants the same, though.