'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel.
On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett launched a business in 2019 — and now they're getting divorced.
Pedro and Chantel first started dating nearly a decade ago. Soon enough, Chantel, who hails from Atlanta, Ga., was flying out to Pedro's country of origin, the Dominican Republic. They made their joint debut on 90 Day Fiancé in Season 4 — and the rest, as they say, was history. Pedro and Chantel wedded on March 25, 2016. They launched their first business, Pedro and Chantel LLC, three years later. What will happen now, in light of their divorce?
Pedro and Chantel LLC is registered at 833 Chase Common Drive, Norcross, Ga., per opengovus.com. It belongs in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry, in the subcategory of independent artists, writers, and performers. The company seems to be active and in compliance, or so states the website.
The slow but steady disintegration of Pedro' and Chantel's marriage serves as one of the main storylines in Season 4 of The Family Chantel. After some attempts to mend their relationship, the couple changes tack. In recent episodes, Pedro announces his decision to move out of the shared apartment and reaches out to a divorce attorney.
In a new episode, Pedro accuses Chantel of heedlessly emptying their shared bank account, wiping $265,000.
"In the last 24 hours, after I move to the apartment, Chantel went to the bank, she swiped out all the money that we have in our joint account, and left me without nothing," Pedro explains in an exclusive clip, via Entertainment Tonight. "I been working hard for that money, and she took it."
"She took it like it's her own money," Pedro added. "And you know what she told me one day? She told me one day, like, if you divorce me, you have to pay me because I bring you to the United States. And maybe, maybe she try to get her payment [sic]." In the same clip, Pedro said that he wants to treat his ex-wife-to-be as an equal, splitting their assets evenly. It remains to be seen if Chantel wants the same, though.
Season 4 of The Family Chantel concludes on Sept. 5, 2022. The finale is bound to capture some explosive drama between Pedro and Chantel, while also teasing a few details on what the future might hold for Nicole Jimeno, Chantel's parents, and Chantel's siblings, Winter and River. The Family Chantel has not yet been renewed for Season 5.