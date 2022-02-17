Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Black Mental Health In 'Verywell Mind' Equity Issue

Known for being one third of the popular radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne has always discussed hip-hop, entertainment, and political news. However, after sharing his mental health struggles with the world, the floodgates opened.

Charlamagne has not only become a mental health advocate, he’s determined to fix the stigma about these issues in the Black community. His latest interview with Verywell Mind discussing his mental health organization, Mental Wealth Alliance, follows suit.