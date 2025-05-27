Charles Rangel's Career in Congress Lasted More Than 40 Years Before He Retired Charles Rangel died on May 26, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 27 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cbrangel

When Charles Rangel retired from the House of Representatives in 2017, he was the second-longest-serving member of Congress at the time. He went on to live a mostly quiet life in retirement, though he occasionally showed support for others in public office, and he continued to work for the public as a whole. He died on May 26, 2025, at the age of 94. But what was Charles Rangel's net worth before he died?

Three years before his death, Rangel opened the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative at the City College of New York, per the CCNY. It was meant to help expand job opportunities in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan. Although his decades in Congress and legacy for the city live on, Rangel's passing was still a blow to his longtime supporters.

Charles Rangel had an impressive net worth.

Rangel retired from Congress years before his 2025 death. However, he continued to work for the city in other ways, including CCNY's Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rangel's net worth was $2.5 million. Early in his career, he practiced law, but he later went on to explore politics. In 1971, Rangel was elected as U.S. Representative for New York's 13th congressional district.

Birth date: June 11, 1930
Birthplace: New York City, N.Y.
Marriages: Alma Rangel (m. 1964-2024)
Children: Steven Rangel and Alicia Frances Rangel
Education: New York University and St. John's University

Rangel's lifetime of work for New York left a lasting impact on others in similar positions. Congresswoman Nikema Williams posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the news of his death.

"Congressman Charles Rangel did more than break barriers, he built the blueprint," she wrote. "As a founding member of @TheBlackCaucus, his legacy lives on in every member fighting for justice and opportunity in our communities."

Charles Rangel. 1930 - 2025.



He was a war hero. The trailblazing first Black Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.



America has lost an institution of change, and I have lost a dear friend.



Rest in peace, Charlie. pic.twitter.com/iDnfeHmJrw — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) May 26, 2025

Nancy Pelosi wrote on X, "Today, we mourn the Lion of Lenox Avenue: Chairman Charles Rangel. A decorated war hero, civil rights leader and trailblazing legislator, he spent decades fighting for justice, equality and economic opportunity. My prayers are with the Rangel family and the Harlem community."

What was Charles Rangel's cause of death?

At the time of his death, Rangel was 94 years old. Although no official cause of death was immediately made public, his family did release a statement about his passing. "A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service," Rangel's family said in the statement, per ABC News.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Charles B. Rangel. Because of his fearless leadership, I could walk the halls of Congress. A founder of the CBC and a trailblazer on Ways and Means—his legacy lives in all of us. Rest in power, Lion of Lenox. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/SHGiWbjvKP — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) May 26, 2025