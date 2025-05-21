Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly Has Died at the Age of 75 — Details on His Cause of Death Rep. Gerry Connolly "looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 21 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Before Gerry Connolly was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008, he spent 14 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, including five years as its chairman. When it comes to learning the ins and outs of the federal government, the best way to do that is to start locally. During his time in the trenches of Northern Virginia's local government, Gerry tackled issues like affordable housing, gang violence, renewable energy, and transportation improvements.

Rep. Connolly brought that same energy to Congress, where he served nine terms, working tirelessly for Virginia’s 11th District. During his tenure, Rep. Connolly was instrumental in passing laws that provided more protection for federal workers and introduced bills that would improve our election process and reform U.S. Aid. The representative's family announced his passing on May 21, 2025. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Rep. Gerry Connolly's family confirmed his death but did not mention the cause.

In a statement posted to Rep. Connolly's Instagram account, his family confirmed that the longtime Congressman passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. In describing Rep. Connolly, his family said he was selfless and always worked to make his community better. "He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless," they said, adding that he always "stood up for what is right and just."

According to his family, Rep. Connolly was a "fierce defender of democracy" who was an "environmental champion" and mentor to so many people throughout his life. His legacy goes beyond the work he did in Congress and can be seen in the projects he oversaw, such as the Silver Line, Oakton Library, the Cross County Trail, and beyond. "We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years," said the statement, "because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion."

Rep. Connolly struggled with his health for quite some time.

Despite the fact that Rep. Connolly's family did not reveal the Congressman's cause of death, it's no secret that he was battling esophageal cancer. He shared his diagnosis in November 2024, days after he was re-elected, saying in a statement that he had no obvious symptoms, per NBC Washington. "I'm going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away," he said. "I will attack this the only way I know how, with Irish fight and humor."

Following the announcement of Rep. Connolly's death, there was a moment of silence during the House Rules Committee meeting, reported CNBC. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement that his friend and peer was a fighter: "His sharp mind, boundless energy, and deep commitment to the people of Northern Virginia made him a force to be reckoned with, whether on the Fairfax Board of Supervisors or in Congress."