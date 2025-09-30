Charlie Kirk's Letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Has Been Revealed The Turning Point USA founder was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The late conservative activist Charlie Kirk sent a letter to Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on May 2, 2025, and the contents of the letter were publicly shared by The New York Post on Sept. 30. The Turning Point USA founder was shot to death while speaking at Utah State University about gun violence on Sept 10 in Orem, Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

The activist was a provocative speaker and Christian nationalist, per the ADL, and white nationalists were affiliated with his organization. The letter that he sent to the prime minister is being shared after conservatives debated Kirk's stance toward Israel. So, what did the letter say?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here is what Charlie Kirk's letter to Benjamin Netanyahu says.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister," the letter began. "One of my greatest joys as a Christian is advocating for Israel and forming alliances with Jews in the fight to protect Judeo-Christian civilization." "As Muhammadism spreads into Western societies, it’s critical that Jews and Christians stay united in the effort to contain and roll back radical Islam and Sharia law," he continued.

"I regret to report that anti-Israel and anti-Semitic trends are at record levels on social media. These negative sentiments then flow downstream into college campuses and even seep into the conservative MAGA community," he added. "Anti-Israel sentiment can undermine American support for Israel. The purpose of this letter is to lay out our concerns and outline potential remedies." He went on to say that he had a "deep love for Israel," but that the country needed a “communications intervention."

Article continues below advertisement

JUST IN: CHARLIE KIRK’S LETTER TO BENJAMIN NETANYAHU REVEALED pic.twitter.com/Gkln80ATVx — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 30, 2025

The conservative activist went on to recommend that the prime minister take a page from Donald Trump's book and hire a "rapid response media team." He wrote that Israel needed a spokesperson like white nationalist and Trump ally, Stephen Miller. "Do you have a press secretary like Karoline Leavitt or defenders like Stephen Miller? If not, I encourage you to go find them," he wrote. "You need more Israeli spokespersons who are effective speakers in the media and on social media."

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative mouthpiece and friend of Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, claims that he was being blackmailed into defending Israel, but privately questioned the United States' support of the country. The letter also stated, “Hostages and all your spokespersons should be arguing it’s Hamas that is committing genocide on their own people by using civilians as human shields and storing weapons in schools, hospitals, etc."

Israel has been accused of committing genocide in Palestine in response to Hamas attacking the country on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 250 hostages were taken, and 1200 people were killed. According to PBS, at least 64,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Gaza War. "The Holy Land is so important to my life," he concluded. "And it pains me to see support for Israel slip away."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk was a great man. He deserves honor - not lies. pic.twitter.com/NwEN4B2q7w — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 18, 2025

The letter ended with the conservative offering the prime minister his private phone number should he want to "discuss this further." The Israeli Prime Minister revealed that he'd received the Charlie Kirk letter on Sept. 18 in a video shared online to dispute rumors that Israel was behind Kirk's murder.