Charlie Puth and His Siblings Are Constantly Showing Love for Each Other Online "It's also the first song I've ever written with Charlie." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 6 2026, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mikaelaputh

You probably first heard of Charlie Puth when his track "Attention" became a massive hit. Now, he's known as the beat-obsessed musician who is often cheekily berated by fellow music industry producer/songwriter Benny Blanco. But Puth isn't the only musician in his family. Here's what we know about the singer's siblings.

Meet Charlie Puth's siblings: Stephen and Mikaela

Stephen Puth has a successful music career of his own. A visit to his Spotify page reveals plenty of songs of with millions and tens of millions of streams. Tracks like "Half Gone," along with "Like Gold," Crying My Eyes Out," and "Look Away," have gotten plenty of play.

During an interview with Ones to Watch, Stephen thanked his older brother for pushing him to become a better songwriter. His third single, "Look Away," was the first track he ever wrote with his brother. "This song means a lot to me ... Charlie's musicality and ability to craft a great song made me a better songwriter, and pushed us both to make a meaningful story out of a small moment," he told the outlet.

In the same discussion with the website, he also discussed his New Jersey roots, stating that, at the time, his dream venue would be at the PNC Art Center in Holmdel, because he "grew up seeing shows there." Stephen's latest release was "SOS," which debuted on Oct. 24, 2025.

Stephen collaborated with Polish DJ and record producer Gromee to create the track. Arguably Puth's most listened to song is "Like Gold," which was made in tandem with Loud Luxury and Frank Walker. Its smooth dance vibes paired with Stephen's low vocals make it a shoo-in for any club playlist.

Matrimonial outlet Over the Moon also reported that Stephen Puth and Merritt Hunt were betrothed on Dec. 5, 2025. The pair enjoyed their celebration at Sea Island, which is a venue she said she wanted to get married at when she was just 6 years old.

Merritt's obsession with the place persisted; she says that she asked her father to perform a wedding walk-through of the place when she was 16 years old. As for Mikaela, not much is known about the Puth sibling. Reports indicate that she worked for her father's business, Charles Puth Realty, and was a road manager for Chazmanian Devil Touring, as per Famous Birthdays.

Celebs Info went on to state that Mikaela has two children with her husband, Ian Ford. The website also highlighted that she shares a deep bond with her brothers, but shuns the limelight, opting to instead enjoy a life of privacy away from prying eyes

Unlike Stephen and Charlie, Mikaela Puth Ford hasn't pursued a career in music. Celebs Info went on to highlight how the Puth brothers probably inherited their love for music from their mother, Debra, who is a music teacher who created commercials for the HBO network.

