Home > Viral News > Influencers It Only Took the Internet a Day to Find Charlie Withers After He Dipped Out on His Family "A friend of a friend of a friend has got to know where he is," his wife pleaded on Facebook. By Sara Belcher Apr. 8 2024, Published 6:33 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ashley McGuire

Anyone who's spent any amount of time scrolling through the internet has probably found themselves enamored by a wild Reddit post or secondhand account of a parent who walked out on their spouse and children. Some of these tales seem so crazy that the comments are filled with questions about their validity — but in the case of Charlie Withers, this story seems to be completely true.

Article continues below advertisement

In a desperate attempt to get some closure, one woman put out a public post on Facebook asking about her husband Charles, noting that he has two children he hasn't seen in over a year (one of whom he's never even met!). It didn't take long for the internet to track down information about this chef.

Source: Facebook/Ashley McGuire

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley McGuire posted on Facebook looking for information on her husband, who left without a trace.

In a Facebook post by a woman named Ashley McGuire (that has since been shared across other social media platforms), she shares that her husband decided to pick up and leave without a trace while she was pregnant with their second child. "This is my husband, Charles Withers. He loves to be the center of attention but I'm not sure how much he's going to like this," Ashely's post begins.

"Last year, when I was pregnant with our youngest baby he decided being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore and he ghosted, like gone without a trace," she continued. "He has one baby he hasn't seen in over a year, and one he's never met. He's moved somewhere out of state and changed his phone number."

Article continues below advertisement

In her Facebook post, Ashley pleads with the readers to give her any sort of lead on where her husband could be, but not because she's hoping for reconciliation — she wants to file for divorce. "Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough and drawn out, so I'm trying to track him down to get his signature on a few papers so I can finally close this chapter and move on with my life," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley noted that Charles is British and "charming AF," and that he's probably working somewhere in the hospitality industry given that he was a chef while they were together. "If you know him, if you're working with him, if you're dating or friends with him, can you please have him get in touch with me or let me know where I can find him? All the girls' girls out there, feel free to share. A friend of a friend of a friend has got to know where he is," she pleaded.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie has been found in Texas — and there's more tea.

Thanks to the power of the internet, it didn't take long for Ashley's search to get cross-posted on Twitter and TikTok, with TikTok user Jay Megan (@nerdypinkpanda) spearheading the search on the video-sharing app. Within 24 hours, she posted an update that Charlie had been seen on Bumble in Forth Worth and Dallas, Texas. Jay said she had been in contact with Ashley with all of the information about Charlie's current whereabouts, but has since heard more drama about the absent father.