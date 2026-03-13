Who Is Chaz Bono's Wife? His Partner Also Has Ties to the Entertainment Industry By Tatayana Yomary Published March 13 2026, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shara blue

Love is in the air! Chaz Bono, the son of the icon Cher and the late Sonny Bono, is officially off the market! Reports share that he and his longtime love, Shara Blue, have jumped the broom, and we are absolutely smitten with the news.

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Chaz, who is notorious for living a private life, has not been one to share much about his personal life. So, now that the news that he got married has made the rounds, fans have multiple questions. For starters, who is Chaz Bono’s wife? Here’s everything we know about his lady.

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Who is Chaz Bono’s wife?

He liked it and put a ring on it! Chaz is the proud husband of Shara Blue Mathes. Per People, the pair first met when they were teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

However, as life moved forward, the pair disconnected and later reconnected. As such, they began a relationship in January 2017. "I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Chaz told the outlet. "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."

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According to In Touch Weekly, Shara worked as a sober companion and now works as a case manager and harm reduction specialist for the non-profit Housing Works in Los Angeles.

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The group’s website states, “We provide permanent supportive housing services and a robust Network of Care to our unhoused neighbors across Los Angeles. We believe in empowering individuals and families to find stability, regain independence, and flourish in their communities.”

Although Shara is focused on helping various communities, she also has a past in the entertainment industry. Per IMDb, she appeared in the 1984 film It’s Your Move.

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Chaz and Shara got hitched at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

Cheers to the newlyweds! Per People, the pair tied the knot on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Planned by Natalie Sofer, the wedding featured a “Hollywood Glam Formal” theme, requiring guests to dress to impress. Chaz gushed over his beautiful nroide and shared how much their union means to him.

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"She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life,” he told the outlet. “No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … And we are home."

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Chaz Bono has a sizable net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chaz has a net worth of $800,000. This figure is accumulated from his work as an actor, writer, and musician. Chaz played guitar and percussion and showcased his vocals as a founding member of the band Ceremony. After releasing one album, "Hang Out Your Poetry," the group disbanded.

Throughout his career, Chaz has appeared on reality TV competition shows, from Celebrity Fit Club 3 to Dancing With the Stars. His success as an author also taps into his identity as a transgender person.

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Chaz Bono Actor, musician, and writer Net worth: $800,000 Chaz Bono is an American actor, activist, musician, and writer who is known for his work in the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community. Birth date: March 4, 1969 Birth name: Chastity Sun Bono, now Chaz Salvatore Bono Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif. Marriages: Shara Blue Mathes (m.2026) Father: Sonny Bono Mother: Cher Education: The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute

Known as the author of Family Outing: A Guide to the Coming Out Process for Gays, Lesbians, and Their Families, he wrote this work to help folks navigate the coming-out process. Chaz initially came out as a lesbian (as Chastity) in the April 1995 edition of The Advocate.