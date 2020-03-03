We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
knocked-up-1583257620070.jpeg
Source: Universal Pictures

Pregnant Woman Wants to Bar Her Cheating Ex from the Delivery Room

By

This "Am I the A-hole?" post is a real doozy, folks. A woman explains that she is 30 years old and 30 weeks pregnant with her first child with her husband, a daughter. "She will be my first child," she writes, "but it turns out she won't be his first child. He's been carrying on an affair that started several years ago during my residency in internal medicine and cardiology."

Horrible. He claims he was "driven" to the affair by her long hours and by her not being "emotionally available." She found out about her husband's affair because the woman came to their home with his kid, "demanding I release him from our financially abusive and loveless marriage."