Woman's Boyfriend Has Been Overcharging Her Rent and Pocketing Half of It

By

It's not every day a post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" inspires me to coin an acronym, but today is that day. This post is guaranteed to make you want to TTWMA, or Throw The Whole Man Away. This dude has literally been stealing hundreds of dollars from his girlfriend right out from under her nose for months, and she's asking if she's being ungrateful. 

Yikes. Yikes and a half. The title of the post is, "AITA for not wanting to pay rent to live in my boyfriend's mom's house?" And yeah, it sounds kind of bad on the girlfriend's part. But wait until you hear the rest of it. Never have the tables turned so quickly. 