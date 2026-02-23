'Below Deck's Chef Ben Robinson's Ex-Fiancée, Kara Cabral, Is Setting the Record Straight Kara Cabral says she just wants peace. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 23 2026, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagra,/@benstogram/ TikTok/@kiaracabral

Dating someone who’s in the limelight comes with its share of ups and downs. From dealing with constant rumors about your relationship to maintaining a degree of separation, it can be hard to juggle. Not to mention that, should the relationship go south, the party with more fame may be seen as a victim. This is the case of the dissolution of the relationship between Below Deck Down Under cast member Chef Ben Robinson and his ex-fiancée, Kara Cabral.

Below Deck Down Under fans recently learned that Ben and Kara are no longer a couple. And while allegations about what caused the relationship's demise have been a hot topic, Kara has since shared her side of the story. Let’s dive into what led to the end of Ben Robinson’s relationship with his ex-fiancée.

Kara Cabral, Ben’s ex-fiancée, claims that she never cheated on the reality star.

On Feb. 16, 2026, Below Deck Down Under viewers learned that Ben's relationship with Kara ended due to her infidelity. “I was meant to get married last year,” Ben shared. “And I caught her — she had been seeing one of my friends for a very long time."

Keep in mind, during the Season 4 premiere, he shared that he and Kara recently broke up and that he spent “$50,000 on a wedding [he] didn’t attend.” While his sentiments got the attention and sympathy of his fellow cast members, Kara is calling BS on his claims. In a Feb. 21, 2026, TikTok post, she explained her side of the story.

@kiaracabral I apologize for how awkward I am coming off… Talking about my feels on camera does not come easily to me. Quite frankly making this video game me an immense amount of anxiety. Take what you want from what I have said, but I am sick feeling like I don’t have a voice when it comes to my own life, and now I would really like to just move on. ♬ original sound - Kiara Cabral

“Those of you who are watching Below Deck may have heard of me and not in a positive light at all, she said. “Everything Ben has said about me on the show is 100 percent false. I have never and would never be romantically involved with any of his friends. That’s not the kind of person I am.” Kara went on to share that, while Ben made it seem as if he had ended the relationship, she ultimately decided to call it quits. She claimed that it “wasn’t easy due to the way [he] was treating [her].”

“There was a lot of trauma I had to deal with from that relationship,” Kara said. “Honestly, I just want it to be over. It’s been over two years, and I really feel like I’ve healed.” She shared that since the conclusion of their relationship is now a thing due to the show, she has been “demonized,” and it has “opened up a lot of scars” for her.

Despite Ben telling a false account of what caused their relationship to end, Kara hopes he has healed. And while Kara says she’s “a nobody” and Ben has his fans, she just “want[s] to be at peace.”

Chef Ben Robinson has not responded to Kara’s TikTok video.

Judging by the comments left on Kara’s video, it appears that she has a lot of support. Many commentators said they didn’t believe Ben from the moment he shared his account of what caused the relationship to end.

“Ben has a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde personality,” one person wrote. “You must heal and stand in your truth.” “Honey, we have known who Ben is for years,” another person wrote. “I am glad you got out.”