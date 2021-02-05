Will 'Temptation Island' Wreak Havoc on Chelsea and Thomas's Relationship?By Allison Cacich
Feb. 5 2021, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
The new season of Temptation Island kicks off on Feb. 16, and one of the four couples featured is California duo Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson. According to their USA Network bio, the pair has been dating for one year, but jealousy, possessiveness, and uncertainty run rampant in their relationship.
So, how do you go about fixing the problems plaguing your personal life? By turning to reality TV, of course! But are Chelsea and Thomas still together after shacking up with a group of singles in Maui? We did some digging to uncover the truth.
Are Chelsea and Thomas from 'Temptation Island' still together?
It’s unclear whether Chelsea and Thomas are still dating after their stint on the series, but several clues on their social media pages seem to indicate that their relationship did survive.
For starters, friends of the couple were genuinely shocked to learn that they had been cast on the reboot. "WHAAAAT?! Y’all were on a TV SHOW!?" one of Thomas’s Instagram followers commented. Another added, "I can’t believe it. I can’t wait to watch you guys!"
Most of the reactions from people who clearly know the pair appear to lump them together as if they’re still an item. "Congratulations to you both!" one follower exclaimed beneath a promotional photo of the duo, prompting Chelsea to respond, "thank you 😊😊😊."
A second friend, who sounds like he played matchmaker for the couple, cheekily wrote, "How did you two meet again 🤣😜," before labeling himself a "top notch connector."
But perhaps the biggest hint that the two worked things out is Chelsea’s response to a commenter who said, "Get married, love one another, have children, love them, turn your back on all the social media BS." The 29-year-old replied, "I love this," possibly signaling that the pair’s relationship is on the right track.
If Chelsea and Thomas do continue to date after their season wraps, they’d be one of the show’s few success stories. Out of the eight couples highlighted on Temptation Island's last two seasons, only two of them are still together: Season 1’s Javen Butler and Shari Ligons and Karl Collins and Nicole Tutewohl.
Thomas Gipson is currently an actor, not an investment trader.
Despite what's listed as his job title on USA Network’s website, which is "investment trader," Thomas is actually an actor, meaning we probably can’t trust anything he does on Temptation Island.
According to his IMDb page, the 37-year-old did work at investment management company Merrill Lynch before switching career paths, but that appears to have been more than seven years ago.
Chelsea is also a professional actor, and has starred in several commercials and music videos, including one for the Camila Cabello song "Liar." Her LinkedIn also states that she’s a singer-songwriter for the indie pop rock band Like Crazy. And if you’re a fan of romance novels, you may have seen the brunette beauty on a cover or two.
Temptation Island premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.