Will 'Temptation Island' Wreak Havoc on Chelsea and Thomas's Relationship?

The new season of Temptation Island kicks off on Feb. 16, and one of the four couples featured is California duo Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson. According to their USA Network bio, the pair has been dating for one year, but jealousy, possessiveness, and uncertainty run rampant in their relationship.

So, how do you go about fixing the problems plaguing your personal life? By turning to reality TV, of course! But are Chelsea and Thomas still together after shacking up with a group of singles in Maui? We did some digging to uncover the truth.