'Teen Mom OG' Star Cheyenne Floyd Is Feeling "On Edge" While Doing Genetic Testing

Though Cheyenne Floyd didn't cut her teeth on 16 & Pregnant like her co-stars did (and she wasn't actually a teen mom at all), she's quickly become a fan favorite on the show since she joined in Season 7.

The cast members on Teen Mom OG showcase all of the highs and lows that go along with being young parents. Over the years, viewers have seen them all through break-ups, reconciliations, family drama, and pregnancies.

While revealing her pregnancy proved to be one hurdle for the reality star, she's now focused on getting genetic testing done on Season 9.

From figuring out how to co-parent her daughter, Ryder, with ex Cory Wharton, to her on-and-off relationship with Zach Davis , to her second pregnancy announcement, Cheyenne has taken viewers on quite the journey in just a few short years.

Why is Cheyenne from 'Teen Mom OG' doing genetic testing?

Prior to the Season 9 premiere, Cheyenne announced on Instagram in December of 2020 that she was expecting her second baby. Her son, Ace Harold Davis, is set to arrive in the spring of 2021. Now, on Teen Mom OG, fans are getting to see how Cheyenne is doing with her pregnancy, and how her relationship with Zach has been since they took that next step together.

The couple may have initially been focused on their marriage plans and potentially moving in together on the ninth season, but they're now looking to get some genetic testing done. A preview for the April 6 episode showed that Cheyenne was interested in running some tests to determine if Zach was a carrier for the VLCAD (Very-long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency) gene.

The resulting condition makes it difficult for a person to digest certain fats. As longtime fans of Teen Mom OG will know, Ryder has VLCAD. Cheyenne is a carrier for it, while Ryder's dad is not. Though there was only a 25% chance that Ryder would have had the condition based on her parents' results, she still did.

Cheyenne wants Zach to get tested to see if he is a carrier, so she can better understand how likely it is that their son will have VLCAD as well. "The doctor called and explained about the genetic tests. So, if your test comes back negative, then the baby has a 50% of being a carrier for it, like I am. If your test comes back positive, then the baby has a one in four chance of having it, like Ryder does," Cheyenne told Zach in the clip. "Ryder was in the rare little, like, 25%."

Cheyenne said that the result won't change anything, but she just wants to know so she can prepare herself. "I think I'm just kind of at the place of like, 'We'll take on whatever happens,' but that you need to go in the first day of the week to get yours done since, now, they know mine," she explained. Zach agreed to get his testing done. He said that he felt "confident" about what the result would be, though it's "out of [his] control."

Cheyenne, on the other hand, was more anxious. "I'm gonna be on edge... like, give me the test results back," Cheyenne said. "It sucks that we even have to have this conversation. It sucks that we have to take these steps. It sucks that the baby is at risk. It sucks that Ryder has VLCAD. I can go on forever with my list of things that suck about it." She then shared that she'd be "confused" and "in shock" if Zach also happened to have the gene.

Source: Instagram