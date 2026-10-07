Woman notices 170 transactions from her Chime account to a stranger’s CashApp. Then she tried calling Chime "Chime is not helping me, at all." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 6 2026, 10:54 p.m. ET Source: FellowNeko/Adobestock @jjon7594/TikTok

A Chime account holder woke up one morning to learn that her account had been hacked, with around 170 Cash App transactions processed to a stranger's account. Jessica Marshall (@jjon7594) says that despite her efforts to prove the money was stolen from her, Chime hasn't refunded her money.

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Marshall says that on September 19, 2026, she realized her Chime account had been "completely drained." Her activity records indicated that approximately 170 identical Cash App transactions were made to a person named Arian Weaver.

She added that the amounts varied from transaction to transaction: Some were $28 a piece and others were $27. The amounts kept getting lower and lower until she no longer had any cash in her bank account. "There were so many transactions," she says in the clip, her voice slightly cracking.

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Chime Account Hacker Stole Via CashApp, Advances, And A Loan

Furthermore, she says that this alleged scammer also made two cash advance transactions: one for $57 and another for $231. To make matters worse, they said the person who stole her identity was able to secure a loan from Chime using her account details.

This came as a surprise to Marshall, as she says she didn't even know that this option was available to the finance app customers. The loan was for $500 with a 30% interest rate attached to it. What's more, the con artist had set up recurring transactions from her Chime account that were set to begin on October 1st, 2026.

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Thankfully, Marshall at least has plenty of email correspondence showing that a slew of account information changes were made. The scammer had changed her email address to their own along with the account's primary phone number and her password.

All of this occurred while she was sleeping at around 4:55am, and she didn't recognize the stolen funds until around 2 hours later. In total, Marshall lost around $3,200 as a result of the online banking theft.

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Unfortunately, disputing the transactions was a laborious practice. Marshall called Chime and had to go down the list of each and every instance of fraud. She was also informed by the financial institution that the $500 loan take out on her account would not be refunded under any circumstance.

On top of alerting Chime to the fraud, she also traveled to her local sheriff's department in order to report the theft to law enforcement. She attached documentation from authorities to her dispute to further bolster her claim.

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"I Am Out That Money"

Despite promptly reporting the crime, Marshall says that she's ultimately out the total amount. Moreover, she has to wait on approvals from Chime regarding the various disputes she made to get her money back. And the results were a mixed bag.

For instance, her $231 cash advance dispute was successfully processed. However, the $57 cash advance was denied four separate times, even though the fraudulent claim was part of several deceptive transactions carried out by the same swindler.

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Marshall does mention that she didn't receive the funds back in her account. As for the larger Cash App transactions, she claims that Chime completely denied those requests, leaving her with $3,200 less in her account than she had before it was hacked.

"I don't know what else to do, they basically tell me that there's nothing else I can do," she told her viewers. Again, she provided an overview of all the measures she took to explain to Chime that she wasn't the one who made these transactions, but none of her work culminated in her getting her money back.

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Marshall went on to state that she filed a report with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to let them know about the fraudulent charges and that she wasn't getting her money refunded from Chime. She added that Chime said she could provide more documentation to argue why she should have her money refunded, but says that she's at a loss as to what further steps she could take.

Getting Refunds On Cash App And Venmo Transactions

What Marshall didn't mention in her video is any contact with Cash App regarding the fraudulent transactions. Submitting a complaint to the CFBP was indeed a step in the right direction, as the agency clearly states under statute 1005.6 that there is remediation for consumers regarding "unauthorized transfers."

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Culpability can fall on the financial institution when specific questions regarding account access is identified. Namely "if the unauthorized transfer involved an access device, it must be an accepted access device and the financial institution must have provided a means to identify the consumer to whom it was issued."

So the query Marshall can pose to Chime is thus: How was someone able to get access to my account? The CFBP also writes that timeliness in reporting these losses plays a major factor in consumers getting their money back. "If the consumer notifies the financial institution within two business days ... the consumer's liability shall not exceed the lesser of $50 of the amount of unauthorized transfers that occur before notice to the financial institution."

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