"He's Gonna Get Jumped" - TV Host Boxes Multiple Robots At Once, Beats Them Back To Silicon Valley "When they rise someday, they will find you first." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 3 2026, 9:38 p.m. ET Source: W9 Screengrab via 'Tout Beau Tout Neuf'

Silicon Valley's AI robot takeover of humanity may be thwarted by the ancient art of throwing hands. TV show host Cyril Hanouna demonstrated as such during a segment on the French program Tout Beau Tout Neuf.

Article continues below advertisement

The on-air personality squared off against Bob and Leo, two humanoid robots who were programmed to engage in fisticuffs. Unfortunately for them, their algorithms didn't factor in squaring up against France's John Connor.

During the segment, which is trending on social media across a slew of different clips, the host can be seen readying for his 2-on-1 contest against Bob and Leo. The two robots look very similar to the bizarre Chinese models that are regularly seen wigging out in hilarious ways online.

Article continues below advertisement

Man VS Robot In A Boxing Spectacle Destined For Meme Greatness

The pair of bots look like they're straight out of a co-op classic NES game. One is rocking red headgear with matching gloves; its partner is decked out in blue. Conversely, Hanouna laces up black leather on his fists, an omen of impending doom for the beating he's about to put on the clankers.

As one of the clips begins, Hanouna is shown standing in front of the bots, who approach him with their hands up. First, the blue guy, who we'll call Leo, stands before him. Hanouna wastes no time launching a kick right at the robot's mid-section.

Article continues below advertisement

This seems to confuse the AI-controlled contraption, which pauses for a second. Which is all the time Hanouna needs: he capitalizes on the brief interval and launches a right hand straight to the robot's head, causing the humanoid device to crash to the floor.

Subsequently, the live audience in attendance emits an uproar of laughter, which doesn't seem to affect the red robot at all, which still has the host in its sights. As it backs up when Hanouna crosses behind a table, its blue friend struggles to get up off the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the blue bot succeeds in doing so and once it does, the two begin to approach Hanouna in a double-pronged attack from each angle. The TV show host backs up and assesses the situation. He throws a timid jab to the red robot, which stumbles into the blue one.

One Robot Fights Back

Following this, the blue robot looks like it's had enough of being embarrassed in front of a cheering human audience. It lunges with a kick — just in the wrong direction. While it gets its bearings, the red robot slowly creeps up to Hanouna yet again.

Article continues below advertisement

The host deftly sidesteps the red robot, which keeps walking away from Hanouna. But the blue robot hasn't had its fill of violence. It walks the host down, only to be met with another thunderous right that causes it to faceplant on the floor, right in front of a background of a boxing ring.

It appears the damage appeared too great for the robot to sustain. Lifeless, the blue robot lays with its back turned up towards the ceiling. All its training programming was for naught. However, its red comrade is ready to avenge its fallen friend.

Article continues below advertisement

After calibrating its location, the red robot readies itself to fight with Hanouna yet again, who doesn't seem that interested in any further pugilism. However, the robot is relentless — it inches closer to the Tout Beau Tout Neuf host before its clobbered with another right hand.

It doesn't go down, but rather performs a Fred Flinstone-going-bowling-twinkle-toes maneuver before crashing into the side of audience bleachers. At this point in the clip, the robot stands motionless as a bell sounds off in the studio, signaling the culmination of the contest.

Article continues below advertisement

"They Will Come After Him First"

Throngs of people who replied to the video on this post all had the same thought: the AI bots wouldn't forget this humiliation ritual. "They will come after him first when they take over," one Instagram user penned.

Another remarked: "They'll show this in a hundred years. Those are children robots to future robots. Our demise will not be wept for." Someone else echoed this sentiment, too: "He's gonna get jumped by them like Will Smith in iRobot when they get smart enough."

Article continues below advertisement

And then there was this other Instagram user who simply stated: "This guy was beating the s**t out of those robots." But not everyone who goes up against robots with fighting software comes out victorious.

Influencer Frankie LaPenna Fought A T-800 AI Robot And Lost

You probably recognize LaPenna from his shirtless stunt videos and his padded posterior tucked into a pair of cargo shorts. The "Jim Kardashian" of social media went up against the Chinese humanoid robot developed by REK.

Article continues below advertisement