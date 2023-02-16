Social Media Users Are Slamming Chloe Bailey and Chris Brown Over Their New Collab
New Music Fridays! It’s become the standard for musicians to release new tracks at the end of the week. But many artists also make it a point to tease their new songs before its release.
Case in point: Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown.
Chlöe is gearing up to release her debut album “In Pieces” next month, and she recently took to social media to tease her forthcoming single — “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown — which is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
While both artists have their own fan bases, many folks are not too happy with the collaboration. As a result, folks have taken to Twitter to share various tweets about their feelings — from Chlöe making a grave mistake to folks calling Chris Brown everything but a child of God.
Chris has been unable to shake his past — domestic disputes with exes Rihanna and Karrueche Tran — on top of allegations of his being colorist toward dark-skinned Black women.
And some Twitter users are upset that Chlöe decided to look past Chris's bad acts and work with him.
Here are the tweets.
Twitter users are calling Chris Brown a colorist and an abuser.
Fans are questioning Chlöe and her team.
Some fans actually bashed others for their criticisms over Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown's collaboration.
Truth be told, you can never please everyone, and the news of Chlöe and Chris's forthcoming feature is proof that the saying the true.
Interestingly, some fans have been very vocal about their outrage in regards to the Chlöe bashing. In fact, many people pointed out that other Black female artists worked with Chris and didn't receive the same treatment.
So, the fact that Chlöe is being dragged for the feature is outrageous. On the flip side, others are standing by Chris Brown and have mentioned that he's paid his debt to society for his past actions and should be able to move on.
Since the announcement of the song has garnered mixed reviews, it'll be interesting to see how the song measures up on the charts.