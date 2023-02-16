Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Social Media Users Are Slamming Chloe Bailey and Chris Brown Over Their New Collab By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 16 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

New Music Fridays! It’s become the standard for musicians to release new tracks at the end of the week. But many artists also make it a point to tease their new songs before its release. Case in point: Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown. Chlöe is gearing up to release her debut album “In Pieces” next month, and she recently took to social media to tease her forthcoming single — “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown — which is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While both artists have their own fan bases, many folks are not too happy with the collaboration. As a result, folks have taken to Twitter to share various tweets about their feelings — from Chlöe making a grave mistake to folks calling Chris Brown everything but a child of God.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Chris has been unable to shake his past — domestic disputes with exes Rihanna and Karrueche Tran — on top of allegations of his being colorist toward dark-skinned Black women. And some Twitter users are upset that Chlöe decided to look past Chris's bad acts and work with him. Here are the tweets.

Twitter users are calling Chris Brown a colorist and an abuser.

Chloe Bailey avoiding success by collating with the colorist abuser Chris Brown and Halle Bailey also avoiding success by being coupled with a Z Lister Bum Bandit who argues with women online

They’re really sisters 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/r4WTyGi7BQ — Simone (@simmylauren) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

I’m so sorry but I can’t believe Chloe Bailey is collabing with Chris Brown? A serial abuser? I’m confused on why these women continuously give this man a pass…like it wasn’t just once it was multiple times? — 🌙 (@sailort_8) February 16, 2023

chloe bailey is coming out with a new song with chris brown. after everything he has done, why do women still give him grace? — 𝑨𝑵𝑮𝑬𝑳*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@HOLYDEVANGEL) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Does Chloe not know her audience. Chris Brown apologists are not checking for her music. The girlies and guys who have her in rotation are likely people who do not like abusers pic.twitter.com/j1U1WRUUOR — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) February 16, 2023

Naw, someone of Chloe's stature should definitely know better. She's media trained. I denounced Chris Brown at a much younger age than her. We can't coddle her for this one, he's a serial abuser lol. https://t.co/4LE0xfK0mQ — Sabi gal 𓃰 (@SosoTheWanderer) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

it's never surprising but still upsetting every time a new r&b girl collabs with this known & repeated abuser https://t.co/X3Zmvcc1QG — justice (@justiceaudre) February 16, 2023

Fans are questioning Chlöe and her team.

who on Chloe Bailey’s team is working against her??? All these black women with Chris brown ft in last 2-3 years is actually mad you know :/ — yaz kaan 🇦🇬♐️🏳️‍⚧️ (@y_anon_) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

chloe and halle when it’s time to make good decisions pic.twitter.com/Yq86ou0jd9 — kimberly. (@problemsthots) February 16, 2023

Chloe Bailey joining Normani, H.E.R, Ella Mai, Tinashe and Summer Walker at the Chris Brown Bird Association pic.twitter.com/887u3LGyqY — mademoiselle (@mademoiselle4u) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Like Chloe Bailey really just took away so much excitement i had for this album by putting Chris Brown on it… HOW DID BEYONCÉ LET THIS HAPPEN…. Now when this single flop — jahq🫶🏾 (@jahqnasty) February 16, 2023

chloe bailey and chris brown??? i need her to be so serious. pic.twitter.com/kj3iBcE27Q — 🫶🏾 (@dma580) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe bailey’s management has no idea who her target audience is and that’s why they make such poor decisions and have her all over the place. The ppl who like her do not like Chris brown 😭 pic.twitter.com/bxeamwYk2p — FunnyViral (@FunnyVirals_) February 16, 2023

kelly rowland… normani… now chloe bailey. i need to know what is chris brown doing for YALL to be defending him like this?? — tay - no more discourse, only silly tweets? (@plainpotatotay) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe bailey collaborating with chris brown . pic.twitter.com/7lhHpvPmNT — lola ∞ ⚢ autismboss (@puppyshinji) February 16, 2023

chloe bailey making a song with chris brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success — jenny sais quoi (@jennytheleo) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

chloe bailey needs a new team; why are we collaborating with chris brown? — MS. PRESIDENT (@KenyaScientist) February 16, 2023

ever since chloe and halle got separate twitters it’s been downhill from there. it wasn’t supposed to be like this my sisters pic.twitter.com/rQ1hiQ4XAB — keke⁷ hobiuary (@stallseok) February 16, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans actually bashed others for their criticisms over Chlöe Bailey and Chris Brown's collaboration.

Truth be told, you can never please everyone, and the news of Chlöe and Chris's forthcoming feature is proof that the saying the true. Interestingly, some fans have been very vocal about their outrage in regards to the Chlöe bashing. In fact, many people pointed out that other Black female artists worked with Chris and didn't receive the same treatment.

Source: Getty Images