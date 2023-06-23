Home > Viral News > Trending How did 'Korea's Got Talent' Winner Choi Sung-bong Die? 'Korea's Got Talent' runner Choi Sung-bong has sadly passed away. What was the cause of death? Here's everything we know. By Allison Hunt Jun. 22 2023, Published 9:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @CJEnM

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. It is never easy when someone we have watched on television passes away. Even though we don't know them, we still feel this bond with them making us mourn their deaths. Especially if when they are taken too soon.

Korea's Got Talent's Choi Sung-bong is one of those instances. On June 20, Choi Sung-bong was found dead in his home in Seoul, Korea at the age of 33. What was the cause of death? Read below for everything we know.

What is Choi Sung-bong’s cause of death?

Choi Sung-bong rose to fame in 2011 at 22, when he first appeared on Korea's Got Talent. In addition to his beautiful operatic voice, his story really struck the heartstrings of viewers at home.

During his audition, we were introduced to a very shy, soft-spoken Choi Sung-bong and quickly learned that he grew up in an orphanage at the age of three before leaving at the age of five after getting beat up. After that, he lived in the street selling gum and energy drinks.

[Korea's Got Talent] Sung-bong Choi (Nella Fantasia)

Choi Sung-bong blew everyone away with his performance of "Nella Fantasia." His voice took him all the way to a second-place finish and a record deal with a Korean label Bong Bong Company. He put out three different albums and wrote a book about his life.

Choi Sung-bong had a bit of controversy in 2021 when he announced that he had multiple forms of cancer and was raising money for treatment. However, it turns out that he actually didn't have cancer. Choi Sung-bong apologized and said that he returned all the money that he had raised.

Source: YouTube Sungbong Choi releases second official music video for new song “Tonight”

Choi Sung-bong was found dead in his apartment in Seoul at 9:41 am on June 20, 2023. According to local police, it was death by suicide. Police investigated after Choi Sung-bong took to his YouTube to put out a "farewell" statement on his YouTube page that appears to have been taken down. The note said: "From 2011 to the present, I have received attention and love from so many people. I sincerely thank you and express my gratitude…Looking back, since I was young, I tried my best to enjoy a normal life, like every day for 10 years, but in the end, I’m sorry...I sincerely apologize to all who suffered from my foolish mistake."