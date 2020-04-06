Chosen Jacobs Shines as Charlie in Quibi’s ‘When the Streetlights Go On'

Quibi has officially arrived, and with it, a whole new way of consuming content. Don’t have an hour or more to dedicate to catching up on shows? Then Quibi is honestly pretty ideal for you. Each of its shows (which include everything from scripted comedies and dramas to documentaries, the news, and the weather) features episodes that last between seven and 10 minutes — the perfect quick bite of entertainment (in fact, that’s where Quibi gets its name: Quick Bite).