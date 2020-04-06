Quibi's New Comedy 'Flipped' Is Like 'Fixer Upper' on LSD

Will revealed that Flipped aims to take some of the more absurd aspects of home renovation shows to a whole new level. "Those things are already exaggerated as is. So we got to do an exaggeration of an exaggeration, which was really, really fun," The Last Man on Earth alum told UPI.

"There's a definite style to all these people, but there's a real energy and enthusiasm that is the common thread in those shows," he noted. "When you watch a couple of those shows you go, 'Oh, OK, I know what this is supposed to be,' and you find a way to do your version of that."