Here Are Some of the Famous Dogs Getting Spoiled on Quibi's 'Barkitecture'

All loving dog parents have dreamed of giving their fur babies the world. While there's only so much praising and treats you can give a dog, only the most extreme go as far as to build custom doghouses for their pooches.

But that's exactly what these celebrities intend to do.

Barkitecture, a new exclusive show on the short-show app Quibi, will see celebrities give their pups the royal treatment as hosts Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza build these dogs their custom houses.