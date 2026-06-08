Daddy Has Entered the Chat! Chris Brown Is Asking for Joint Custody of Daughter Lovely "I’m no one’s 'baby mama' and never will be." By Distractify Staff Published June 8 2026, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thediamondbrown/MEGA

R&B singer and entrepreneur Chris Brown has had his fair share of drama in the baby mama department. And over the first half of 2026, that drama has intensified. With allegations of neglect and violence being a factor, Chris has openly defended his name in the court of public opinion against his third baby mama, Diamond Brown. However, Chris has now upped the ante by taking advantage of the court system.

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Although many men who voice concern and outrage about their parenting relationships are often told to take it to court, many fail to do so. However, Chris has flipped the script and has decided to take matters into his own hands, legally, of course. And now, there is a custody battle that will likely get ugly, with past incidents in mind.

Source: MEGA

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Chris Brown has decided to seek joint custody of his 4-year-old daughter, Lovely.

The gloves have come off! According to TMZ, since Diamond decided to initially file for sole custody of Lovely in May 2026, Chris has decided to up the ante. The site shares that Chris is going after joint custody.

Per documents obtained by TMZ, Chris proposed that he and Diamond cover the legal costs of the matter while also demanding joint and legal custody of their preschooler. This move follows Diamond’s request that Chris not only foot the bill for legal costs, but also her request for sole legal and physical custody. Additionally, she only wanted Chris to have visitation rights.

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As of now, there is no telling how the Los Angeles Court will rule on the matter. However, it’s important to note that the decision will be made as the judge considers which parent could provide a more consistent, stable, and supportive environment for the child. Not to mention, the history of domestic violence, neglect, and substance abuse of each parent is considered. And given that Chris does have a history of domestic violence, while known for being an excellent parent, this case can go either way.

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Diamond Brown has seemingly clapped back at Chris Brown’s move for joint custody.

Now that the legal system is involved, one would think that both parties would keep their comments to themselves. However, when emotions are high and hard feelings can be a factor, folks often use social media as a resource to send a message without being too direct.

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In an Instagram Stories post, Diamond decided to fire back with a message amid the custody battle. “I’m no one’s 'baby mama' and never will be,” Diamond wrote. “I’m a full-time, hard-working, and loving mother. I’m my child’s mother, and I am a d--n good one. Now check that.”