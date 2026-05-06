Chris Brown's Ex-Girlfriend, Diamond Brown, Is Moving Forward With a Paternity Suit Diamond is asking for the courts to award her legal and physical custody of Lovely Brown. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 6 2026, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thediamondbrown/MEGA

Multi-hyphenate Chris Brown has been having a great year, especially after the announcement of the “R&B Tour,” with Usher Raymond. Many fans just attended the hitmaker’s “Breezy Bowl” tour, which has received rave reviews. And now, the 37-year-old is upping the ante. And of course, folks have already snagged all the tickets for the R&B Tour — all within one hour — so it’s safe to say it’s one of the most highly anticipated tours of 2026.

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While Chris is having his way career-wise, his personal life is shaky. Although he should be enjoying fatherhood bliss after the birth of his fourth child with girlfriend Jada Wallace, the singer has found himself back in some legal drama. Unfortunately, his third baby mama, Diamond Brown, has brought their issues —paternity drama — to court.

Source: Instagram

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Why is Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend filing a paternity suit?

The drama never ends when you have multiple baby mamas. According to TMZ, Diamond filed a paternity suit on April 3, 2026, regarding their 4-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown. The suit came days after Chris welcomed his fourth child with Jada.

In the suit, Diamond is asking for the courts to award her legal and physical custody of Lovely. Additionally, she submitted a proposal for Chris to have visitation. This follows her exhibit that claims that the singer made a voluntary declaration about paternity.

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Chris’s voluntary declaration includes the singer being photographed at one of Lovely’s birthday parties, and a social media post he shared of the child when she was a few months old, per Complex.

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Diamond also shares in the suit that Lovely has been living primarily with her since birth, which supports her request for primary custody. Not to mention, TMZ shares that she wants Chris to foot the bill for her legal fees.

Does Diamond Brown have a chance of getting primary custody?

Generally, the courts usually do favor the mother. However, there have been cases where the father has been awarded primary custody. So, things can go either way.

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That said, Diamond may have a bit of an edge in the custody battle. In February, Diamond and Jada had a verbal spat on social media. During the exchange, Diamond alleged that Chris had been threatening her new partner.

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However, Jada made her own claims, stating that Diamond is making a scene for social media and has not been open to allowing Chris to see their daughter. And while everything is alleged, if Diamond has proof of Chris’s alleged threats, there is a chance that the judge may sway to her side.

Not to mention, Chris does have a violent past. And since it’s customary for judges to use prior acts when making decisions on child custody cases, Diamond will likely win.

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TMZ reports that Diamond and Chris may have been throwing shade at each other. In an Instagram Story shares on Monday, April 4, Diamond reportedly shared a video of TikToker William Last KRM lip-syncing to "Do You Ever Get Tired,” the A.I.-generated song from King Willonius.