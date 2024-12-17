Chris Carmack Says He Gets Asked to Repeat "Some Variation of Welcome to the O.C. B---H" Weekly (EXCLUSIVE) "Last week, it was 'Welcome to Thanksgiving, b---h.' So I get asked about it all the time." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2024, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

While many Grey's Anatomy fans met him as Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) brief love interest, actor Chris Carmack has played several memorable characters throughout his career. Those who grew up around the era of Juicy Couture tracksuits and jersey dresses likely remember as the F-Boy-turned-loyal friend, Luke Ward.

Article continues below advertisement

On The O.C., Luke was Ryan Atwood's (Ben McKenzie) worst enemy, at least initially. While he ultimately befriends Ryan and Seth Cohen (Adam Brody), his bullying nature is apparent in the first episode when he delivers one of the most repeated lines in the show's history, "Welcome to the O.C., B---h." In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Chris discussed his The O.C. line and how fans have gotten creative with it two decades later.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Carmack said fans want him to repeat "Welcome to the O.C., B---h" on "a weekly basis."

Although he appeared in only 28 episodes of The O.C. and has had multiple roles since — Chris told Distractify that the line he gets approached about the most is "Welcome to O.C. B---h." He also shared that a fan even asked him to give the line a festive remix for Thanksgiving.

"I get asked to say some variation of Welcome to the O.C. b---h on a weekly basis," he shared while laughing. "Last week, it was welcome to Thanksgiving, b---h. So I get asked about it all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris further told us that he is well aware that many have dubbed the line the most iconic one of the series and wears the honor proudly. Chris appeared on The O.C. during the show's first season. He left the series after his character was written out, moving to Portland to live with his father. And while he wasn't in the series all of its five seasons, he's grateful to have left such a significant impact on fans.