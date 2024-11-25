Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Chris Chan Has Been Dropping Hints That There Might Be a Baby on the Way Chris Chan suggested she might be expecting a child in fairly cryptic language. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 25 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@DramaAlert

Influencers are not always in a position to totally control the information the public knows about their personal lives. Sometimes, though, they manage to remain private enough that they can control the terms under which people learn things about them.

Chris Chan, whose full name is Christine Weston Chandler, seems to be in exactly that position. Chris is best known as an artist, but during a recent livestream, she dropped some major hints suggesting that she was expecting a baby. Here's what we know about the pregnancy rumors.

Source: Twitter/@PimpMasterYoda A candid, blurry photo of Chris Chan and a girlw ho may be Flutter.

Is Chris Chan's girlfriend Flutter pregnant?

During the livestream, a fan asked, "When will you announce the child you're having?" Instead of denying the premise of the questions, Chris engaged, saying: "When the child, when the child is actually coming into play for summer/ somewhere around that point or I just might keep y’all in the dark and let y’all know until and wait till after the child is born.” That answer isn't super clear, but it has led to plenty of speculation online.

The dominant theme of that speculation seems to be that Chris is either expecting a baby or planning to be very soon. Fans have also speculated that Chris's girlfriend Flutter may be the one who is pregnant. Ultimately, in part because of Chris's own vague answers, we don't know for sure whether Flutter is pregnant or not, but the news that she might be expecting a kid led to a variety of interesting online reactions.

Fans reacted to the news that Chris Chan could become a mother.

"Chris-chan got a real boyfriend-free girl before I did," one person wrote in response to the news. "IF CHRIS CHAN HAS A CHILD IT WILL BE THE END OF ALL OF USSSS," another person added. Clearly, the reaction to the news, at least among those who are following it, has not been entirely positive. Part of that reaction is likely because Chris is a trans woman, and there is an abundance of anti-trans people online.

IF CHRIS CHAN HAS A CHILD IT WILL BE THE END OF ALL OF USSSS❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KYBIpAj2iA pic.twitter.com/4QXmv1zkrE — nit (@SirNit1234) November 24, 2024 Source: Twitter/@SirNit1234

There's also been some mystery around Flutter and exactly who she is. Because Chris has kept many of the details of her personal life from the public, there's plenty that we simply don't know about her situation and whether she's actually expecting a child. All we know for sure is what she's said, and that seems to have been intentionally vague and cryptic.

Another key reason that many online are despairing about the news is based on the fact that Chris was arrested in 2021 for incest. While she was arrested, the charge against her was dismissed. Even so, there are many who still believe there's some truth to the rumors, and are therefore concerned about her child.