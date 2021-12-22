'The Curse of Oak Island' Paid Tribute to a Former Guest in a Recent Episode

'The Curse of Oak Island' Paid Tribute to a Former Guest in a Recent EpisodeBy Joseph Allen
Dec. 22 2021, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
During a recent episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the show closed with a tribute to Chris Donah, which included the inscription "1966-2021." The tribute naturally led many to wonder who Chris was, and how he was connected to the show. Tributes to Chris also came in on social media, both from those who knew him personally and from those who remembered him from his time on the show.
Who was Chris Donah?
Chris appeared in an episode of The Curse of Oak Island in 2019, but his full-time job was as a teacher at A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, NY. Over the years, Chris apparently developed a passion for making discoveries around the island, and also shared a theory that astronomy could provide some answers to the island's many mysteries.
He learned most of what he knew about the island and its mysteries by pouring through forums even before social media was widely popular. Chris first pitched his ideas about astronomy to the show's producers in 2016, and he was filmed for an episode at that time, but his segment never aired. A few years later, he was called and filmed for an episode called "Seismic Matters" that aired as a part of season 6.
What was Chris's cause of death?
Although the show has confirmed Chris's, there has been no official reporting on the cause of his death, or on any family or friends that he may have left behind. Chris may have appeared on The Curse of Oak Island, but he wasn't exactly a public figure.
Following the airing of Chris's tribute as part of a recent episode, many fans weighed in offering their own thoughts about Chris.
“So sweet they honored Chris Donah. RIP," one user wrote.
"Surprising and sad news," another person wrote on Facebook. "It was in 2018 when I interacted privately with him on Facebook messenger as a member of a secret research circle. We shared an interest in the connections of not only the Knights Templar but also the 17th century Rosicrucians and early Freemasons to the island. He specialized in astronomy."