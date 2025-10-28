'Captain America' Star Chris Evans Is Officially a Girl Dad — See His Growing Family Meet Alma Grace Baptista Evans. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 28 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: MEGA/ Instagram

Captain America: First Avenger star Chris Evans has millions of fans worldwide, and his hunky appearance led him to be named as People magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive back in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to starring in several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Chris also starred in the 2019 mystery thriller Knives Out with Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis and The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling in 2022. However, his latest role is dad!

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evans welcomes his first child with wife Alba in October 2025.

Chris tied the knot to Portuguese actor Alba Baptista back in 2023. According to TMZ, the couple was married on Sept. 9, 2023, in Cape Cod, Mass. The ceremony was a private affair, which took place several months after the duo went official on Instagram.

After he was named the sexiest man alive in 2022 by People, he told the outlet that he was interested in having a family. "That's absolutely something I want – wife, kids, building a family," he said. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn't the work they made that they are most proud of, it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child.



(https://t.co/AMaW58nQMY) pic.twitter.com/rbqglq0u0X — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 28, 2025

Chris got his wish on Oct. 25 after his wife gave birth to their first child, a baby girl. The couple's daughter was born in Chris's home state of Massachusetts, and she is the first child for both actors.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Chris Evans's baby's name?

Chris and Alba named their new bundle of joy Alma Grace Baptista Evans. The couple reportedly met in Europe, and Chris was smitten right away and "got serious very quickly" with his soon-to-be wife. "He kept saying he knew she was the one," a source told the outlet. "He has been ready to settle down for a while. He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl."

Article continues below advertisement

"She is beautiful, smart, and just a good person," they continued. "She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It's the best news that they are married." "They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," they added.

The couple's wedding reportedly included several of Chris's costars, including Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, Chris Hemsworth; actors John Krasinski, and his wife, Emily Blunt.