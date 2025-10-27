Diane Lane's Daughter Eleanor Learned at Her Famous Mother's Knee Diane and her daughter seem to be thick as thieves. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In Hollywood, as in so many parts of the world, the chance to raise a family is something that many people covet. But being famous and having an unconventional career can make it particularly challenging. Some do it better than others, balancing the demands of fame with the strains of parenthood to varying degrees of success. But there's something special and mother/daughter duos in Hollywood; a shared bond that seems magical.

Article continues below advertisement

For actor Diane Lane, this family magic came in the form of her only child: daughter Eleanor Lambert. The two are thick as thieves now that Eleanor is an adult. While Diane had a challenging childhood and a complicated family life, Eleanor seems to have grown up in relative peace. Here's what we know about Diane's daughter.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Diane Lane's daughter, Eleanor.

On Sept. 5, 1993, Diane welcomed Eleanor with Christopher Lambert, an internationally famous actor. Fans of Highlander likely recognize the name. The couple initially disagreed about their daughter's name. Diane told the Los Angeles Times in 1994, "We chose it because it had to sound good in French and English. It’s a little tricky. Some of the American names don’t really click. ... [My husband] wanted to name her Bebe for a while. It seemed like a pinup name.”

Just a month after giving bath, Diane had to return to work. She told the outlet, "It was so heartbreaking for me just to be away from her at that time, I don’t know how working moms do it ... I lost her to the breast. She went on the bottle. I got so mad I cut all of my hair off after we wrapped.” But while going back to work must have been difficult for Diane, it gave Eleanor a chance to grow up at her mother's knee in the heart of Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, Eleanor attended her mother's work travels even as a young child. While learning from her mother's career, she studied journalism in college and went on to work for Teen Vogue and VICE. However, she didn't put her genetic luck to waste and pursued a career in modeling. In 2014, Eleanor told TWELV, "I hope to be on the cover of Vogue AND the cover of Rolling Stone, one as the world's best model, the other as the world's best music journalist!” she said of her dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

Eleanor still spends time with her mom amid a busy life.

These days, Eleanor and Diane have a wonderful relationship, as evidenced by the way Eleanor talks about her mom on social media and shares their moments together. This may be due, in part, to how supportive Diane has been of her daughter. However, she shielded her from fame a little when she was very young.

Eleanor told TWELV, “My mother never pushed me into the limelight in any way, at any point, and waited until I was of an age where I could make my own, informed decisions about how involved I wanted to be in their world. I was probably about 15 when I began really attending events with my mom or my stepdad or even my father, who is usually in France. It was so important to my mom that I be the one in charge of that choice and not her, and I'm so happy she did that!”

Article continues below advertisement