Ben Stiller’s Parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, Chose Love Over Fame The actor remembered his late parents' incredible partnership in his Apple TV+ documentary, 'Stiller & Meara.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 27 2025, 5:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Nearly everyone wants to know their parents' story, but in Ben Stiller's case, most of his famous family's lives have been well documented through their acting and comedic accolades. Many who have followed Ben's career knows he comes from a family of actors, led by his hilarious parents, the late Gerald "Jerry" Stiller and Anne Meara.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his life, Ben has paid homage to his parents and how their love for showbiz inspired his ultimate fame. However, he gave fans a deeper look inside his parents' love and partnership in his Apple TV+ documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Here's a look at Ben's parents and their legacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Who were Ben Stiller's parents?

Ben was born on Nov. 30, 1965 to Jerry and Anne. The actor was the couple's second child, and their daughter, Amy Stiller, was born in September 1961. Anne and Jerry's family began when the couple married in 1954. According to The Washington Post, they met the year before when Anne was upset that a casting agent they met with hit on her rather than taking her seriously. Jerry offered to cheer her up by taking her out for coffee.

While there, Anne asked him to send a steal a set of silverware that was sitting on the table. He obliged, which instantly impressed her. According to Ben's interview with Sunday Today, his dad kept his thievery act up throughout the entirety of their marriage. "He stole silverware for her the rest of his life,” the Meet the Fockers star shared. "He was devoted to her."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple's relationship quickly added a professional component. In the 1960s, they began performing as the comedy duo Stiller & Meara. According to People, Jerry said their act was inspired by the comments they received regarding their relationship, with some deeming them an "odd couple." “People would say to Anne, ‘Heh, you’re married to him?’ I thought we could use it," he explained to the outlet in a 1977 interview.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry Stiller was known for his roles in 'Seinfeld' and 'The King of Queens'

Jerry and Anne's comedy act, Stiller & Meara, brought them shared success, including 36 appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show. However, as Ben explained in Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost, their act took a toll on their marriage and family. Eventually, in the 1970s, the couple decided to end their act in hopes of saving their marriage. However, they continued developing their individual acting careers.

In the 1990s, after spending several years out of the spotlight, Jerry landed a prominent acting role Frank Constanza on Seinfeld. The role revived his comedic career, as he followed up with a starring role as another memorable TV dad, Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens. Jerry played Kevin James' father for the show’s nine seasons from 1998 to 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Anne Meara found her own independent fame with acting roles.

Anne's solo career took off sooner than her husband's, something he admittedly resented for a time. She appeared in several TV shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including her recurring role on the sitcom Rhoda, where she earned a Golden Globe nomination. Anne’s television credits also included recurring roles on the soap opera All My Children and appearing as Mary Brady, mom to Steve (David Eigenberg) on Sex and the City.