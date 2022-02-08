Esteemed Management 360 Partner Chris Huvane Passed Away at 47 Years Old

Esteemed Management 360 Partner Chris Huvane Passed Away at 47 Years OldBy Chris Barilla
Feb. 8 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
As one of the most prolific talent managers in Hollywood, Chris Huvane worked with some of the biggest names in the industry over the last decade. A partner at Management 360, Chris's client portfolio has counted some pretty big stars amongst its ranks, including the likes of Margot Robbie and Chadwick Boseman.
Unfortunately, Chris passed away unexpectedly at only 47 years old, leaving a massive void in the industry and spurring many to mourn the loss of the talented manager. With that being said, what exactly was Chris's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What was Chris Huvane's cause of death?
Unfortunately, Chris died on Feb. 6, 2022, by apparent suicide, per Deadline. The publication also reported that Chris struggled with depression for years.
The 47-year-old manager was beloved by those he worked with, often remembered for his nice-guy demeanor and the close personal relationships that he built with clients.
Chris was born on June 29, 1974, in New York and took on a variety of positions throughout his career. In addition to a variety of credited and non-credited writing, producing, and co-producing roles on films and TV shows, Chris's career really started with his job at HBH Public Relations.
After that role, Chris went on to snag the prestigious title of GQ's Senior West Coast Editor. It wasn't until 2010 that his life pivoted one final time to the role that he would occupy until his death: talent manager. He joined Management 360 in 2010, and by 2015, his stellar track record with the firm landed him a promotion to partner.
No details about a memorial or funeral service of any kind for Chris have been shared publicly yet.
The prolific manager is "survived by his wife, Cole Huvane; his father, Martin Huvane; his siblings, Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane, CAA partner Kevin Huvane, Robert Huvane, Michael Huvane, and Denise Whalen; his nephew, Declan Huvane; and his former sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Huvane," per Deadline.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.