Is 'How I Met Your Father' Star Chris Lowell Married? Fans Want to Know

One of the biggest stars on How I Met Your Father is Chris Lowell, who you'll likely recognize from hit projects such as GLOW, Private Practice, and Veronica Mars, as well as the critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman. The well-known actor is now part of the Hulu reboot, and fans are likely going to get quite familiar with him pretty fast if they aren't familiar with him already.

With that being said, who exactly is Chris outside of the spotlight? Is he married? Does he have kids? Keep reading for all of the known details surrounding his personal life.