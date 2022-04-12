A lot of people have been watching and enjoying Abbott Elementary since its December 2021 premiere. The mockumentary television show is pretty similar to The Office, which was also a huge hit in its day.

Chris Perfetti is one of the awesome cast members from Abbott Elementary. He plays a lovable history teacher who cares about his students and tries his best to fit in with his colleagues. He’s pretty quirky, but that’s what makes his character so special and lovable.