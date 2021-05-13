Chris Rock's Dating History Is Complicated

Comedian, writer, and actor Chris Rock likes to keep busy. In addition to Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Chris is set to appear in highly anticipated movies like I Am Maurice, a drama capturing the experiences of a Haitian man who moves to the U.S. to become a boxer, as well as a historical drama by David O. Russell starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Chris's professional achievements are well known, but what about his personal life? What's his relationship history like?