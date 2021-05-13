Chris Rock's Dating History Is Complicated

Chris Rock's Dating History Is ComplicatedBy Leila Kozma
May. 13 2021, Published 5:44 p.m. ET
Comedian, writer, and actor Chris Rock likes to keep busy. In addition to Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Chris is set to appear in highly anticipated movies like I Am Maurice, a drama capturing the experiences of a Haitian man who moves to the U.S. to become a boxer, as well as a historical drama by David O. Russell starring Anya Taylor-Joy.
Chris's professional achievements are well known, but what about his personal life? What's his relationship history like?
Chris Rock was spotted holding hands with Carmen Ejogo in October 2020.
In October 2020, Chris was spotted with Selma actress Carmen Ejogo in Malibu, Calif. The leisurely stroll gave way to a great deal of speculation, with many hypothesizing that things were becoming more serious between the stars. Chris and Carmen were also seen at a trendy eatery in New York's West Village. So, are Chris and Carmen still together? What's there to know about Chris's exes?
Neither Chris nor Carmen have addressed the romantic rumors on social media. To make matters even more complicated, they have yet to make the relationship Instagram-official. It's uncertain if they are simply big on privacy, or if the relationship has fizzled out since October.
Chris dated Megalyn Echikunwoke for four years.
Chris and Megalyn Echikunwoke made their relationship public by attending Clive Davis's 40th annual pre-Grammy Awards in February 2016, according to People.
"What can I say? I have a boyfriend. He's a comedian. He's funny. He's really wonderful," Megalyn told the outlet in 2018. "He’s a very dreamy guy, and I'm a lucky girl."
Asked about her thoughts on marriage, the thirty-something actress revealed that she wasn't interested in it whatsoever.
"I'm actually not a huge believer in marriage," Megalyn said. "If he made a really good case for it, I guess... I guess there’s this misconception about once you’re engaged how could you possibly want anything more than marriage and kids. It’s kind of like lock down a rich guy."
"I'm here to say that there's more to life than that, and this common lame notion that that’s all a girl could possibly want in life is completely bulls--t," Megalyn added. "So, I mean, I have a boyfriend who I love and that’s all I need."
Chris and Megalyn announced their split in the spring of 2020.
Chris's divorce form Malaak Compton Rock was finalized in August 2016.
Chris filed for divorce in December 2014, and it was ultimately finalized in August 2016.
Chris and Malaak were together for around 18 years. Processing the sweeping changes seemed to pose a big challenge for Chris, who even wrote jokes about his divorce.
"If someone wants 52 percent custody, you know they want to kill you," he told the crowds assembled at New York's Comedy Cellar one night, per Rolling Stone.
"I had to pay for a lawyer to divorce me. That's like hiring a hitman to kill you," goes another one of his jokes, per CheatSheet.
As Chris previously hinted in a comedy set, he cheated on Malaak several times. Some believe that one of his mistresses was Kerry Washington.
Chris and Malaak share two daughters: Lola Simone and Zahra Savannah.