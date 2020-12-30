Chrissy Teigen Says She's "Four Weeks Sober" After Past Struggles With Alcohol

In the video, Chrissy is seen looking happy and chipper as she dances to the song "Good Morning" from Singin' in the Rain. Under the video, one fan commented saying that they "need whatever drugs" Chrissy is on. In response to the comment, Chrissy said that she is "four weeks sober," along with heart and prayer emojis that suggest how grateful she is to be drug and alcohol-free.

In response to her comment, Chrissy received a slew of well wishes and congratulations from fans. "This is wonderful," one fan wrote in response to the news, while another added that they were "proud" of Chrissy.

In the past, Chrissy has been honest about her struggles with alcohol, and how drinking became a part of her life as a model.