People Shared Their Hilarious "One Minute of Fame" Stories With Chrissy Teigen

If you're not on Twitter, then I'd reckon you aren't following the right people and Chrissy Teigen is a fabulous individual to start with. Not only will she share fantastic recipes with you and relate hilarious stories of her personal life with hubby John Legend and all the famous folks they hang out with, but she isn't afraid to clap back at people who give her guff either. Her account is truly a treasure trove of Twitter greatness.

The best part is that she actively uses Twitter, is quick to interact with fans and seems genuinely interested while doing it, so that's always a plus. Like when she posed a recent question to her 12.7 million followers and asked if they've ever been famous for "1 minute."

She was particularly fascinated with "stupid" stories of people's sixty seconds of fame that they would share at dinner parties or in their group of friends. While someone with such a large Twitter reach is always bound to get some good replies, this entire thread is a treasure trove of fleeting fame delight.

have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it's so stupid..I would like to see it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

What transpired was a string of bizarre and often accidental modeling jobs, viral video content, and celebs fangirling over content that people made. Like Rebecca Brayton of Watch Mojo, like when Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon freaked out over meeting Rebecca when she was supposed to be interviewing them. Zendaya didn't get a word in edgewise, but two outta three ain't bad.

Still embarrassed pic.twitter.com/SqRbupPTxq — Rebecca Brayton | WatchMojo (@rebeccabrayton) April 30, 2020

I became a Rupaul’s Drag Race related meme/gif a few months ago 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zXvr0wnGQG — Anna Tripolitis (@van_faux) May 1, 2020

Twitter user @van_faux revealed that she is the face behind this dazzling Rupaul's Drag Race GIF. Yes, being a meme definitely counts in this instance as a one minute of fame scenario. There were also a ton of viral stories that made it on there too.

I posted a video of my kid on the toilet and it went legit viral. I got to talk to @kellyclarkson because of it. I am the mom of the “I didn’t poop, I peed” kid 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CEuE8ysoj2 — Dani DeVito (@RealDaniDevito) April 30, 2020

My drunk frat boy neighbors tried to get the best of me. They failed epically & it went viral.

Science: 1, Attempted Douchebaggery: 0https://t.co/ugUUxJ36X9 — Melissa Scruggs (@VolcanoDoc) April 30, 2020

Like this badass geologist who got revenge on her drunk neighbors for a prank they pulled involving a boulder. Fantastic. Of course, there were a lot of extras and background actors who posted as well. This Very Cavallari still needs to be turned into a Renaissance painting.

I looked *very* uncomfortable in the background of Very Cavallari once. pic.twitter.com/YE3ZPlRGWs — Anna Rumer (@AnnaRumer) April 30, 2020

That time a photo of me in wiener leggings was pasted all over the city of Philadelphia, as well as the Internet pic.twitter.com/6uZkznhi7L — dena (@dena__colada) April 30, 2020

Modeling gigs are always kind of bizarre, posing in front of hot lights and contorting your body to be as pleasing as possible to a camera lens is weird enough, but wearing hot dog leggings while doing it just ups the strangeness to entirely new levels.

this is now my claim to fame lol pic.twitter.com/IPFe1A6T4D — Taylor Phillips (@TaylorJPhillips) April 30, 2020

I was the first male zombie shot on the first episode of The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/rF4fmC2rIR — Joseph Shepherd (@JosephAShepherd) April 30, 2020

If you're going to be a background extra in a TV show, then you can do a lot worse than The Walking Dead, especially when you're the first male zombie who was ever killed in it. That's more than one minute of fame, my friend, that's a solid three. People also posted their celebrity encounters. I guess being next to someone famous has their fame rub off on you temporarily, plus she got pics to establish the fame-by-association connection.

My mom took me out of school one day to meet Johnny Depp because they were filming Pirates 2 near our tiny town. He was SO NICE! We also met a bunch of the pirates from the film! Best day ever! Thanks mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UoDzkZWVWv — alyssa. (@_lovelyaly) April 30, 2020

The amount of accidental models in the thread is crazy too. Like Chrissy says in her replies to all of the stories: "So many of you on this thread were USED and need to get paid!!!"

I was helping the photographer set up and he used me for a lighting test, so I agreed, not really thinking anything of it. Next thing I know, I’m plastered all over flyers and banners. pic.twitter.com/hvMRJoDZxL — Sondra Tamagotchi (@sondurrahh09) May 1, 2020

While that's the case for models who unknowingly had their likeness used for promotional purposes, I'm sure getting into Teen People accidentally while you're huge N'Sync fan in 2001 is the kind of happy whoopsy-daisy any teen boy band enthusiast would die for.

In 2001 my childhood friends and I went to an @NSYNC concert at Foxboro Stadium and our picture ended up in Teen People Magazine. pic.twitter.com/zwKiDj5mJM — Jessica Leary (@mrsjessicaleary) April 30, 2020

Getting punched in the face on John Oliver, however, is a close second to that.

i used to work at John Oliver and for 5 seconds I was in this photo being punched in the face pic.twitter.com/H8PMV7p32b — sam thor (@sthor97) April 30, 2020

Chrissy and Kim K. are friends, so it's no surprise that the Lip Sync Battle personality didn't respond to this tweet, but yes, getting blocked by a famous person for a pretty innocuous tweet is kind of a big deal.

Kim K blocked me on twitter for suggesting she watches Miss Americana (highly recommended Taylor Swift documentary) while in quarantine pic.twitter.com/I2lCw6koPI — 𝔼𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@allthingselliej) April 30, 2020

The crown jewel, however, and one that perfectly captures the spirit of this one-minute of fame is Michael Buble comparing a woman to his 4-month old daughter.

One time Michael Bublé said I looked like his 4 month old daughter pic.twitter.com/7o6bfWRTvo — Cate Saunders (@cate_saunders) April 30, 2020