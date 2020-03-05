Chrissy Teigen Unabashedly Reveals That Some Parts of Her Face Are "Fake"

She also revealed that she once has the fat sucked out of her armpits, which we didn’t even know was a thing. She said that it made her arm longer. Despite all the work she’s had done, she is happy that having children have changed her body naturally. She told Elle Australia , "To be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.”

We think she looks gorgeous no matter what shape or size!