'Sweet Tooth' Star Christian Convery Rarely Talks About His Parents — Who Are They?

Despite his young age, Christian has already compiled an impressive acting portfolio. Before landing the role of Gus on Sweet Tooth, the 11-year-old actor starred in hit movies like Beautiful Boy and Descendants 3. So what's there to know about his family background? Are the rumors anything to go by — do his parents work as actors as well?

As a few photos shared on Instagram in celebration of Mother's Day 2021 show, Christian's mom is Lisa Convery, an actress who appeared in Troubled Waters, Sous le Soleil, and more. Christian and Lisa are keen travelers who frequently visit coveted tourist destinations like Queenstown, New Zealand.

Sweet Tooth tells the inspirational tale of a young boy who sets out on a quest to find his long-lost mother after the so-called Real Men, a group of blood-thirsty brutes, kill his father, Pubba (Will Forte). Determined to find a place where he will be able to feel safe again, he teams up with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) to go on an adventure. But what about Christian's parents? Who are they?

So, do Gus and his mother reunite in 'Sweet Tooth?'

Season 1 of Sweet Tooth features several unexpected twists and turns. As Season 1 Episode 7 reveals, Gus and Birdie (Amy Seimetz), the woman for whom Gus traveled all the way to Colorado, aren't related by blood at all. The action-packed episode throws a sizeable revelation Gus's way; he learns that neither his mom nor his dad is who he thought they were. As the episode shows, Gus was created in a lab before his life was saved by Pubba.

"I think Gus is going to be the same cheerful deer boy he is, always the same, looking for his mom, going on adventures with his friends," Christian told YouTuber Steve Varley. "I think that it changes him during that moment, but I think he stays strong and he pushes through with his hopeful heart, and I think he is going to be that nice deer boy [that you know]."

As Christian said, portraying Gus was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Asked about whether he had the chance to read Sweet Tooth, the comic book series by Jeff Lemire on which the Netflix series is based, Christian answered with a resounding yes, explaining that he read the books several times.

"I've read all of the comic books by Jeff Lemire many multiple, multiple times and learned so much from them about Gus and my fellow characters," Christian said. "I learned so much from this experience, playing Gus, because I've never played such a unique role."