Moving On! 'RHOBH's' Sutton Stracke's Ex-Husband, Christian Stracke, Has a New Girlfriend "I had to hear it from my son." By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 3 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET

There’s no harm in moving on, especially when a relationship has run its course. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know some details about what caused Sutton and Christian Stracke’s marriage to fail. Although she joined the show well after calling it quits, she has always been candid about the relationship. And since the pair were not seeing eye to eye, it's no surprise that neither party has rekindled.

Since Sutton’s time on the show, she has been candid about whether or not she’s dating. And while fans expected Christian to move at some point, many never expected him to choose someone whom Sutton knows. Not to mention, she found out about the new relationship from her kids, instead of Christian. And of course, it has rubbed her the wrong way. So, who is Christian Stracke’s new girlfriend? Here’s everything that we know.

Who is Christian Stracke’s new girlfriend?

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show on Feb. 26, 2026, Sutton shared insight into who her ex-husband is now dating. The woman in question is a former friend of Sutton's. And baby, everyone is questioning his judgment. "We had been friends since James was in kindergarten," she said. "And then I was in a friend group, still, with her. And we would talk about my divorce."

Sutton shared that she learned the former friend had gone through a divorce herself, and six months after that, she started dating Christian. "My son had told me. He said, 'I'm telling you this in confidence, Mommy, and so please don't tell Daddy that I told you,'" she said. "I didn't say a word. ... I waited until I got the first annulment letter, and I said, 'I think there are some things that you need to tell me, Christian.'"

Judging by Sutton’s sentiments, what hurts the most is that James and Philip would go on vacations with the woman and her family while she was still married. During Episode 11 of Season 15, Sutton opened up more about the news. “I think the biggest betrayal was that neither one of them told me about the relationship,” she revealed. “I had to hear it from my son."

Christian Stracke currently lives in London and remains notoriously private.

If fans were hoping to get a glimpse of Christian’s main squeeze, think again. Christian lives in London and appears to avoid social media. So, fans probably won’t get the chance to see his new lady. That said, Sutton shared that her children are not too thrilled about Christian’s new partner.

"They still go on their trips, and she's there," Sutton mentioned on the show. "They're good kids, and they're polite, so that's how they're gonna be. James opted out of their trip to Venice this Christmas. He was like, 'I'm gonna stick with you, Mommy.'"

She also mentioned that her 23-year-old daughter, Porter, has opened up about feeling “uncomfortable” with her father’s new relationship.

Although Sutton feels slighted by Christian's lack of regard for how his new relationship would affect the family dynamic, she sets firm boundaries to prevent any awkward meetings.

"When Philip did his Ring Ceremony at The Citadel, you know, we were in the same beach house together,” she said. “And I was just like ... she can't come. Like, if she comes, that's fine, but we can't be in the same beach house together. I'm not ready to do a weekend in the same house. ... I think that's a forever boundary."